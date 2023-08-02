Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa present Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch 2023

Two big brands, Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa join hands to elevate businesswomen in South Africa by helping her refine Her Perfect Pitch and win over R1m in business assistance this Women's month.

Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa are calling on all female entrepreneurs who have been in business for no less than one year to enter Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch 2023. This competition offers a chance to win a life-changing prize and gain valuable business experience.

To elevate female entrepreneurs in the spirit of Women’s month, Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa have launched Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch 2023 for the second year in a row. The beloved radio station with over 1,2 million listeners and Access Bank continue to champion the women of Mzansi by giving them the tools and resources to break boundaries.

“To enter, women can head to JacarandaFM.com to tell us what their business is about, why their business is important, how it gives back to the community, and what help they think their business needs to see their business purpose come to life,” says Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM and architect of #HerPerfectPitch. A complete company profile including more detail about the business, the staff compliment, and a business plan should also be included in the submission.

The banking and entertainment leaders are the first to collaborate to create a meaningful campaign with tangible business assistance to womenpreneurs by perfecting their ‘elevator pitch’ and taking their business to the next level by winning a prize package worth over R1m.

“As a women-led business we understand the unique challenges faced by businesswomen. By sharing our expertise and providing women with a platform to refine their business and possibly win a once in a lifetime prize, Access Bank has joined Jacaranda FM to elevate womenpreneurs,” says Sugendhree Reddy, CEO of Access Bank.

Each panellist will share varying yet business-critical advice with these women. Deirdre King will unpack the business model from a leadership point of view, and Jane Ruinard will share insight into the commercial aspects of their business.

The winner

The R1m worth of shared prizes includes:

R500,000 in radio airtime on Jacaranda FM where your adverts will be crafted and shared with 1.3 million listeners



R100,000 in cash with an investment guide to help you invest from Access Bank



360° support for your business in the months to come. The winning entrepreneur will also win a six-week mentorship



A tailor-made business model



Presenter training



PR and digital consultation

Runner up

The runner up will receive R75,000 in cash with an investment guide to help you invest from Access Bank

Third place

The third-placed entrant will receive R50,000 in cash with an investment guide to help you invest from Access Bank

Top 10

The top 10 finalists will each receive R100,000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM and R50,000 educational study voucher from Access Bank

Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch will invite the top 30 finalists to a special networking event where the two prominent brands will actively engage with the womenpreneur community. Jacaranda FM and Access Bank are proud to celebrate the achievements of womenpreneurs and this event will shine a spotlight on successful women-led businesses, sharing their inspiring stories to motivate and inspire others.

“As a family-centric radio station, we know just how pivotal women and mothers are to their families’ success. Last year we learned that mentorship was as important to the business women as the prize money, and this year we have created an experience that combines both in a big way!” comments King.

How to enter

Head on over to JacarandaFM.com to enter electronically from 1 to 31 August 2023.

Complete the form and upload your documents.

If you are successful, you will be notified that you are in the top 30 womenpreneurs and invited to a breakfast networking event with a special guest speaker.

The top 10 successful women will be invited to the judging event that will take place on 19 October in the pitching den.



The winner announcement will be at a Gala dinner on 2 November 2023. Entries are now open and will officially close on 31 August. For more details, visit www.jacarandafm.com.



