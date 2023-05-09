Brand Influence activates nano-influencer campaign for Prime Hydration launch with Checkers

Brand Influence, pioneers in social influence, recently spearheaded a nano-influencer campaign for the launch of Prime Hydration at Checkers stores in South Africa. The #DrinkPRIMEwithCheckers campaign focused on the Gen Z market and involved 150 nano and micro-influencers attending the VIP launch in JHB, DBN and CPT, sharing their excitement on social media and generating significant buzz for the launch at Checkers.

Prime Hydration, which was born out of the international influencer community, aligns perfectly with Brand Influence's mission to ignite explosive conversations and hype around a brand.

The campaign demonstrates the power of industry leaders collaborating on impactful activations - with Checkers ingeniously leveraging the gap and bringing this iconic drink to South Africa, and Brand Influence leveraging authentic influencers to bolster the buzz, working closely with Checkers to create an engaging and impactful launch.

"Brand Influence is proud to have been involved in the launch of Prime Hydration at Checkers stores," said Lori Weiner, co-founder of Brand Influence. "We believe that our approach to influencer marketing, which focuses on finding the right people and creating mass appeal, was instrumental for this campaign. We thoroughly enjoyed working alongside a forward-thinking and innovative partner like Checkers, and are excited to continue working with brands like Prime and Checkers to help them create buzz and drive sales through targeted nano and micro-influencer campaigns,” said Weiner.

As leaders in the influencer landscape, Brand Influence is uniquely positioned to help brands of all sizes create brand awareness and drive sales through mass influencer sampling campaigns. Follow the #DrinkPRIMEwithCheckers hashtag on Instagram and TikTok to check out the hype and to follow the campaign.

For more information on Brand Influence's services and campaigns, please visit https://brandinfluence.co.za/.

Media Contact:

Lori Weiner (Co-founder)

Brand Influence

lori@brandinfluence.co.za

084 488 8155