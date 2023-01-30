Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Location BankPrimedia BroadcastingMultiChoiceJNPRInSites ConsultingOnPoint PRTBWAJoe PublicWavemakerStoneHybrid Media ConsultingRand ShowHellopeterSocial PlacesVERVEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Report: CPaaS market estimated to be worth $29bn by 2025

30 Jan 2023
Juniper Research has released a new study that says the value of the communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market will reach $29bn globally by 2025; rising from $16bn in 2022.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

To capitalise on this substantial growth of 80% over the next three years, the report, CPaaS: Market Outlook, Emerging Opportunities & Forecasts 2023-2027, urges CPaaS vendors to focus on the development of managed services over their platforms. These services must enable the creation and management of rich media content over channels such as OTT business messaging, email and social media.

Onboarding SMEs is key to growth in 2023

As markets become increasingly saturated with CPaaS service provision, CPaaS vendors must expand deeper into the small-to-medium enterprise (SME) sector. In addition, the report predicts that CPaaS vendors will further focus on the provision of value-added features that enable platform users to fully maximise the benefits of rich media channels though the inclusion of tools, including workflow builders and AI-based chatbot solutions.

How to boost business leads in a digital environment
How to boost business leads in a digital environment

By 28 Jul 2021

Research author Sam Barker commented: “CPaaS vendors now compete on the capabilities of managed services to attract SMEs. As many of these smaller enterprises lack in-house development facilities, they will choose the CPaaS platform that provides the most comprehensive managed services for rich media channels.”

Emerging channels to disrupt CPaaS in 2023

SMS has historically been the cornerstone of CPaaS revenue. The report predicts that SMS traffic revenue will still account for over 50% of all CPaaS revenue by 2025; owing to its established reliability in termination for traffic such as multi-factor authentication.

However, the report forecasts that rich media channels, such as email and social media, will continue to expand, and account for over $10bn of revenue by 2025; representing over 40% of the CPaaS market value. As a result, platforms that fail to include managed services for rich media services in their three-year plans risk missing out on the substantial growth predicted for the CPaaS market.

To read the full report click here.

NextOptions
Read more: sms, Juniper Research, Sam Barker

Related

Will 2023 take us closer to RCS replacing SMS as the world's default messenger?
Will 2023 take us closer to RCS replacing SMS as the world's default messenger?7 Dec 2022
B2B payments to exceed $111tn transactions globally in 2027
B2B payments to exceed $111tn transactions globally in 202731 Oct 2022
Source: Supplied
Buy now pay later spend to soar, fuelled by macro-economic pressures26 Oct 2022
Source: ©Diana Kadreva -
Cost of e-commerce fraud to exceed $48bn in 2023 - BNPL poses major risk12 Oct 2022
Global NFT transactions to reach 40 million by 2027, new report finds
Global NFT transactions to reach 40 million by 2027, new report finds23 Aug 2022
Source:
'Buy now pay later' users to exceed 900 million by 20278 Aug 2022
Source: 123RF
Digital wallets transaction value to grow by 60% by 2026 globally12 May 2022
Source: Getty
Cross-border e-commerce to surpass $2.1tn in 2023, new research reveals4 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz