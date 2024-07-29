ICT Telecoms & Networks
Compatel Africa license takeover get Icasa approval

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
29 Jul 2024
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) announced the approval of the transfer of control of Compatel Africa’s Individual Electronic Communications Network Service (I-ECNS) and Individual Electronic Communications Service (I-ECS) licences to a new, unnamed shareholder in a recent Government Gazette. This regulatory move, under the Electronic Communications Act (36/2005), could alter the local ICT landscape and be a kingmaker for the BPO industry.
The transfer of control is expected to bring fresh strategic direction to Compatel Africa, and the new shareholder could leverage this opportunity to expand service offerings and enhance network capabilities.

Compatel is a London-based telecoms company specialising in virtualised infrastructure for message and voice handling.

The company’s messaging platform offers a comprehensive cloud messaging solution, enabling businesses to reach clients globally through trusted communication channels.

It supports sending and receiving SMS at any scale, opening new communication avenues with USSD, and adding additional security layers to consumer communications.

With a high-capacity SMPP/HTTP connection, messages are delivered reliably, and the option to generate replies over the same connection ensures secure and transparent communication.

Additionally, Compatel provides delivery reports for all messages sent through the platform, ensuring full traffic transparency.

Plug and play

Businesses can craft intelligent messaging systems using affordable local and international numbers, saving time and money by using the same Compatel number for SMS messaging and voice traffic.

With strong local operator ties, Compatel guarantees quality messaging and worldwide delivery.

The platform also supports SMS campaigns that generate inbound call traffic and offers local numbers for call centres at local rates.

Businesses can also integrate voice communication into existing and new apps, providing clients with local numbers for seamless communication.

Market speculation

While Icasa’s stringent review should ensure that all transfers maintain compliance with national policies and promote healthy competition within the industry, the specialised nature of Compatel’s business could result in a consolidation of contact centre vendors.

This deal could also inject new capital and innovation, potentially leading to better services and increased market competition.

The new shareholder will receive the building blocks for another MVNO that could expand access into underserved areas and introduce cutting-edge communication solutions.

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

