    Verve recruit 7 to growing, rolling-entry, graduate scheme

    27 Oct 2022
    Issued by: VERVE
    Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, have appointed seven more graduates to their rolling entry graduate scheme as the company continues its focus on the development of talent across all levels of the business.
    Maggie Kilbride-Singh
    Maggie Kilbride-Singh
    Saskia Racke
    Saskia Racke
    Jacob Barns
    Jacob Barns
    Rachel Hughes
    Rachel Hughes
    William Wallis
    William Wallis
    Jade Isaacs
    Jade Isaacs
    Aynish Mahmood
    Aynish Mahmood

    Based out of the firm’s Manchester hub are Maggie Kilbride-Singh, Saskia Racke, Jacob Barns and Rachel Hughes, whilst William Wallis, Jade Isaacs and Aynish Mahmood will work from Verve’s London hub.

    All will be trained across Verve’s core insight function as well as broader research specialisms, including behavioural science, semiotics, culture and trends, UX and social intelligence – which form part of the recently launched ignite@VERVE.

    The new recruits join a programme with success measured by the likes of Tomi Durosinmi who was recently awarded Aura’s Individual Impact (Agency) Award 2022 and is a finalist for the MRS Young Researcher of the Year 2022. Alongside this, Danny Vio was a finalist for this year's AQR Parker Prize for Emerging Talent and ignite@VERVE’ s Kim Howard was named as a finalist for Aura’s Most Inspiring Speaker 2022.

    Tomi Durosinmi
    Tomi Durosinmi
    Danny Vio
    Danny Vio
    Kim Howard
    Kim Howard

    CEO and founder Andrew Cooper, comments: “We’re hugely proud of our team at Verve and delighted to see some individuals being recognised for that by the industry this year. We’ll continue to focus our efforts on creating the very best career development opportunities across all areas of the business as part of our ambition of energising insight for our clients, our people and the industry as a whole.”

    VERVE
    We're experts in community panels and smart digital research, delivering inspiring insight; vividly brought to life.

