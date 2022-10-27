Verve recruit 7 to growing, rolling-entry, graduate scheme

Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, have appointed seven more graduates to their rolling entry graduate scheme as the company continues its focus on the development of talent across all levels of the business.

Maggie Kilbride-Singh Saskia Racke Jacob Barns Rachel Hughes William Wallis Jade Isaacs Aynish Mahmood

Based out of the firm’s Manchester hub are Maggie Kilbride-Singh, Saskia Racke, Jacob Barns and Rachel Hughes, whilst William Wallis, Jade Isaacs and Aynish Mahmood will work from Verve’s London hub.

All will be trained across Verve’s core insight function as well as broader research specialisms, including behavioural science, semiotics, culture and trends, UX and social intelligence – which form part of the recently launched ignite@VERVE.

The new recruits join a programme with success measured by the likes of Tomi Durosinmi who was recently awarded Aura’s Individual Impact (Agency) Award 2022 and is a finalist for the MRS Young Researcher of the Year 2022. Alongside this, Danny Vio was a finalist for this year's AQR Parker Prize for Emerging Talent and ignite@VERVE’ s Kim Howard was named as a finalist for Aura’s Most Inspiring Speaker 2022.

Tomi Durosinmi Danny Vio Kim Howard

CEO and founder Andrew Cooper, comments: “We’re hugely proud of our team at Verve and delighted to see some individuals being recognised for that by the industry this year. We’ll continue to focus our efforts on creating the very best career development opportunities across all areas of the business as part of our ambition of energising insight for our clients, our people and the industry as a whole.”



