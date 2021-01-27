Identify and establish relationships between regional exporters and South African buyers in targeted sectors

DAI is the implementer of the United States Agency for International Development Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub (USAID TradeHub) project, a five-year trade and investment facilitation project currently in its fifth year of implementation. The USAID TradeHub aims to increase sustainable economic growth, global export competitiveness, and trade in targeted Southern African countries.



The USAID TradeHub is seeking a suitably qualified and experienced service provider to identify and establish relationships with South African buyers in selected target sectors for the purposes of introducing export-ready regional exporters. The service provider will be required to draw on existing networks across a range of distribution channels to establish linkages with South African buyers throughout the supply chain from manufacturers, distributors to retailers and USAID TradeHub-supported regional export firms. The firm will also be required to analyse South African buyer information for sharing with firms in the region, via webinars and directly during the trade facilitation process, based on engagements with South African buyers, outlining market entry requirements to inform export development. The contract requires an analysis of matchmaking opportunities for suppliers in targeted sectors from USAID TradeHub focus countries and recommending areas for capacity building.



The USAID TradeHub works with market actors to identify and resolve enterprise constraints and to implement sustainable solutions through market-based trade and investment facilitation services. The main objective of this activity is to support regional exporters to establish relationships and close export deals with South African buyers.



Please email 2 February 2021 at 12h00 midday (Central African Time). The closing date for submission of proposals is 12 February 2021 at 12h00 midday (Central African Time). Please do not contact USAID TradeHub employees regarding this solicitation. No questions will be answered by phone. Any verbal information received shall not be considered as an official response to any question regarding this RFP.



