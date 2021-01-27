African News Agency, the State Security Agency and the Zondo Commission

Photo by Felix Mittermeier© from Pexels
[ICYMI] Sydney Mufumadi says his panel investigating SSA heard evidence that:— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 25, 2021
SSA allocated R2,5mill a month in cash payments to fmr President Zuma in 2015/2016 and increased this to R4,5million a month in 2016/2017
Money was given to Minister Mahlobo to give to Zuma
.@AfriNewsAgency CEO Vasantha Angamuthu says the media organisation was not a front for the State Security Agency nor was it set up to be a propaganda vehicle for the @MYANC.https://t.co/FBjBtzJGKc— IOL News (@IOL) January 26, 2021
Without any irony, Angamuthu includes: "...in 2016/17 ANA had a contract with SSA to provide multi-media training for SSA analysts & interns across Africa, & to use its platforms, in particular African Independent newspaper, to carry positive stories about SA & the SA government" https://t.co/datOgesFo9— Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) January 26, 2021