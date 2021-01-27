Media News South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

African News Agency, the State Security Agency and the Zondo Commission

27 Jan 2021
Newswatch: On Monday, 25 January 2021, the Zondo Commission heard that the African News Agency (ANA) was used by the State Security Agency (SSA) to plant news stories. ANA, however, has responded saying the company was never a front for the SSA, nor was it set up as a propaganda vehicle for the ruling party.
Photo by Felix Mittermeier© from Pexels

On Monday, 25 January 2021, the Zondo Commission heard that African News Agency was used by the State Security Agency (SSA) to plant news stories. The African News Agency (ANA), founded in 2015, is described as Africa’s first global news, text, picture, video content syndication service.

The Daily Maverick reports that the Zondo Commission heard claims that ANA was used as a vehicle by South Africa’s intelligence agency to counter negative stories about former president Jacob Zuma.

Part of Dr Sydney Mufamadi’s startling testimony before the State Capture inquiry was that the State Security Agency paid ANA R20m around 2015/16 for “services rendered”. This was part of a media project aimed at “countering negative local and international perceptions of the country, Zuma and the SSA”.



One day later, Tuesday, 26 January 2021, the CEO of ANA, Vasantha Angamuthu, says that it [the ANA] is definitely not a front for the SSA. It was just paid to carry news stories for the SSA.


IOL reports that the African News Agency (ANA) may have been contracted to do some work for the State Security Agency (SSA), but the company was never a front for the SSA, nor was it set up as a propaganda vehicle for the ruling party.

Angamuthu responded to allegations made on social media after former minister Sydney Mafumadi’s testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: ANA, State Security Agency, SSA, African News Agency

Related

DentsuLeading with data in SSA8 Apr 2020
Independent MediaIndependent Media and African News Agency announce measures to counter impact of #Covid-196 Apr 2020
#FairnessFirst: The media industry needs your support6 Apr 2020
Independent MediaCovid-19: African News Agency launches free public info portal20 Mar 2020
KantarGender intelligent design: What brands, product designers and customer services need to know8 Aug 2017
Collaboration on reforestation operations in fire-ravaged Southern and Eastern Cape5 Jul 2017
Hotel development boosting jobs, but where are the African GMs?10 Aug 2016
Ali Baba and the forty spies25 Feb 2015

News


Show more
Let's do Biz