Denny adds goodness this winter

Since the beginning of lockdown, Denny has donated many tonnes of mushrooms to shelters and old age homes across the country and continues to do so. A knitting initiative, which sees many Denny staff members picking up their knitting needles, will provide blankets to shelters. They are also partnering and volunteering at soup kitchens, such as Ladles of Love in the Western Cape, helping to hand out mushroom soup to those in need.
Brand manager of Denny Mushrooms, Samantha McChesney said: “Add goodness to every meal
is Denny’s brand purpose. It speaks directly to how we bring goodness to everything we do as a company. It’s about the nutritional value of the products, the love and care that is put into each meal that the consumer prepares and our responsibility to the community and planet.”
In true Denny style, added to this is a charity-based initiative to rally South Africans to #addgoodness and warmth themselves through a donation drive which will benefit Food Forward SA
. Food Forward SA supports over 1,000 beneficiary organisations (BOs) reaching close to 500,000 vulnerable people directly (and an estimated 1,5 million people indirectly) with food parcels to households. Denny’s parent company Libstar is a food partner to the charity.
There are distinctly Denny rewards for those who add some winter goodness to the charity. Consumers who heed the call to support Denny in its drive to #addgoodness stand the chance of being rewarded with a limited edition, bespoke onesie and hamper.
The campaign is in partnership with a leading South African feel good media title – Good Things Guy
, as well as five highly influential, warm and fuzzy bloggers who are distinctly into #wintercomforts. They are Fit Like Mummy
, Crazy Rio
, Just Ella Bella
, Modern Zulu Mom
and Becoming You
. Armed with onesies and goodies they will post and share Denny feel good winter content to activate their followers.
“Adding goodness to every meal has never been more pertinent. It’s winter and there’s Covid-19, which puts even more strain on communities in need. As a company, everything that we are doing – soup kitchens, knitting blankets and increasing donations – is about adding goodness. As a company, each one of us is giving time and capacity to help. In true Denny fashion we are bringing our consumers all with us. We are appealing to them to donate to Food Forward SA and also keep themselves healthy by including mushrooms in their diet,” concludes McChesney.
To #addgoodness
and feel #wintercomforts
with #DennyMushrooms
go to: https://dennyaddgoodness.co.za/https://www.facebook.com/DennyMushroomshttps://www.instagram.com/dennymushrooms/