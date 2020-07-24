A fifth of Gen-Z de-activate social media to combat issues of being online

A survey by global communications company Dentsu Aegis Network shows that Gen-Z are taking steps to reduce their online profiles as concerns over data use and well-being take hold

A fifth of 18-24 year-olds have deactivated their social media accounts in the past year, while a third are limiting time on their phones

There is optimism for the future - two-thirds (62%) believe tech will help solve society's biggest challenges and 72% believe brands will need to demonstrate how their use of tech benefits society