Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation join forces to enrich lives

Radio Gagasi FM and the Hollywood Foundation are excited to announce their partnership in the refurbishment of toilets for Nhlanhleni Primary School in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal. The project is part of the ongoing Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives of both organisations, aimed at improving the lives of communities in South Africa.

Geleza Ne Gagasi is Gagasi FM’s annual CSI initiative that helps to alleviate the financial pressures that come with going back to school. The life changing CSI initiative is divided into three categories.

Back To School provides school fees, stationery vouchers, and uniform vouchers to primary and high school learners. Back To Study assists tertiary students with their registration fees. Lastly Adopt A School is where Gagasi FM adopts a school for one academic year with the purpose of leaving the school better than it was initially found. Nhlanhleni Primary School is the school that has been adopted by Gagasi FM for the 2023 academic year.

The Hollywood Foundation is a non-profit organisation that works towards improving the lives of disadvantaged communities in South Africa. The organisation focuses on providing support in areas such as education, healthcare, and other basic services to those in need.

Bongeka Mkhize, the head of Grade 7 at Nhlanhleni Primary School wrote to Gagasi FM asking for assistance with the school toilets. Nhlanhleni Primary School is a rural school that has been struggling with inadequate sanitation facilities for its learners. The lack of proper toilets has led to poor hygiene conditions and put the health of the children and teachers at risk. The school has been in dire need of assistance, and Radio Gagasi FM and the Hollywood Foundation have stepped in to help.

The project will involve the full-on refurbishment of the ablution facilities that will cater to the needs of the learners and teachers. The toilets will be revamped to meet the proper hygiene standards, ensuring that the school provides a safe and healthy learning environment for the children.

Speaking about the partnership, Radio Gagasi FM's head of commercial hub, Pinky Myeni, said, "We are delighted to partner with Hollywood Foundation in this important CSI initiative. As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe in giving back to the communities that support us. We are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of KZN future leaders, and we are confident that this project will make a significant difference in their lives."

The Hollywood Foundation's public relations officer, Vuyisile Ngobese added, "We believe in providing a conducive space for learning, and this partnership with Gagasi FM will enable us to achieve that vision. This initiative will not only see to the refurbishment of the facilities, but we trust that it will aid in the restoration of the dignity of teachers and students”.

The project is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, and the new toilets will be handed over to the school in a ceremony on 18 April 2023.

