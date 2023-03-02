Gagasi FM's new head of Commercial Hub unveiled

Minenhle Dlamini, managing director of Gagasi FM has announced the appointment of Pinky Myeni as Gagasi FM's head of Commercial Hub. Myeni has been an integral part of the Gagasi FM team since 2009, having started as a marketing intern and has grown over the years in various brand marketing roles within Gagasi FM.

As the head of the Commercial Hub, Myeni will lead the sales narrative to trade and oversee the marketing of the station. Her vast knowledge and experience in marketing will be instrumental in ensuring that Gagasi FM continues to be one of the leading regional commercial radio stations in South Africa.

Pinky has been an invaluable member of our team, and we are thrilled to have her take on this new role as the head of Commercial

"Pinky has been an invaluable member of our team, and we are thrilled to have her take on this new role as the head of Commercial," said Dlamini. "Pinky holds an honours degree in Marketing from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and has extensive experience in marketing having been instrumental in the development and growth of Gagasi FM’s eco-system of digital platforms and on the ground activations. This, combined with her passion for the Gagasi FM brand, makes her the perfect person to lead our commercial team."

Pinky is excited to take on this new role and is committed to driving Gagasi FM's growth and success. "I am thrilled to be taking on this new challenge and look forward to working with our regional team and our sales house, GH Media, to continue building the Gagasi FM brand," said Myeni. "I believe that we have an incredible opportunity to grow both our national and regional sales through our marketing efforts and am excited to be a part of the team that will make it happen."

With Pinky at the helm of the Commercial department, Gagasi FM is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the highly competitive radio industry.



