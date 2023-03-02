Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Gagasi FMEast Coast RadioMeltwaterTenacityPRBizcommunity.comSpark MediaFox Networks GroupPrimedia BroadcastingMANGO-OMCPula Capital PartnersLocation BankMamela MediaKantarHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Gagasi FM's new head of Commercial Hub unveiled

2 Mar 2023
Issued by: Gagasi FM
Minenhle Dlamini, managing director of Gagasi FM has announced the appointment of Pinky Myeni as Gagasi FM's head of Commercial Hub. Myeni has been an integral part of the Gagasi FM team since 2009, having started as a marketing intern and has grown over the years in various brand marketing roles within Gagasi FM.
Gagasi FM's new head of Commercial Hub unveiled

As the head of the Commercial Hub, Myeni will lead the sales narrative to trade and oversee the marketing of the station. Her vast knowledge and experience in marketing will be instrumental in ensuring that Gagasi FM continues to be one of the leading regional commercial radio stations in South Africa.

Pinky has been an invaluable member of our team, and we are thrilled to have her take on this new role as the head of Commercial

"Pinky has been an invaluable member of our team, and we are thrilled to have her take on this new role as the head of Commercial," said Dlamini. "Pinky holds an honours degree in Marketing from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and has extensive experience in marketing having been instrumental in the development and growth of Gagasi FM’s eco-system of digital platforms and on the ground activations. This, combined with her passion for the Gagasi FM brand, makes her the perfect person to lead our commercial team."

Gagasi FM continues to dominate the regional commercial radio space
Gagasi FM continues to dominate the regional commercial radio space

Issued by Gagasi FM 2 Nov 2021

Pinky is excited to take on this new role and is committed to driving Gagasi FM's growth and success. "I am thrilled to be taking on this new challenge and look forward to working with our regional team and our sales house, GH Media, to continue building the Gagasi FM brand," said Myeni. "I believe that we have an incredible opportunity to grow both our national and regional sales through our marketing efforts and am excited to be a part of the team that will make it happen."

With Pinky at the helm of the Commercial department, Gagasi FM is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the highly competitive radio industry.

NextOptions
Gagasi FM
Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
Read more: Gagasi FM, Minenhle Dlamini

Related

It is back, ibuyil'iBeach Fest
Gagasi FMIt is back, ibuyil'iBeach Fest8 Nov 2022
Tapping Into the relevance of youth radio
MediaHeads 360Tapping Into the relevance of youth radio20 Jun 2022
Gagasi FM is obsessed with KZN's talent
Gagasi FMGagasi FM is obsessed with KZN's talent4 May 2022
Gagasi FM sets aside R1m for KZN floods victims
Gagasi FMGagasi FM sets aside R1m for KZN floods victims22 Apr 2022
Sasko and Gagasi FM conclude Geleza Nathi initiative with a R75,000 giveaway
Gagasi FMSasko and Gagasi FM conclude Geleza Nathi initiative with a R75,000 giveaway7 Mar 2022
Sasko joins Gagasi FM to support Geleza Ne Gagasi 2022
Gagasi FMSasko joins Gagasi FM to support Geleza Ne Gagasi 202213 Jan 2022
Re-imagining the business of radio in the new normal
Re-imagining the business of radio in the new normal16 Nov 2021
Gagasi FM continues to dominate the regional commercial radio space
Gagasi FMGagasi FM continues to dominate the regional commercial radio space2 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz