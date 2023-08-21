Flux Trends 2nd salon of the year in Cape Town

Flux Trends' second salon of the year will take a closer look at how and why the current democratic social contract is under threat - and how that is threatening businesses, industries, and the ways we work together

Source: © Flux Trends Flux Trends Flux Trends' second salon of the year will take a closer look at how and why the current democratic social contract is under threat

The session takes place on 23 August at 8:30 am at Workshop17 Watershed, 17 Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002 and is presented by Brownwyn Williams and hosted by Sharon Pearce.

The post-Covid, post “knowledge economy” era requires a new social contract for a new world order that reflects the fundamental shifts changing minds, bodies and what it means to be human – collectively and individually.

Focus on key areas

It will unpack and interrogate the insights from the trend briefing – The Future of Us (which was presented by Williams) - focusing on key areas.

The future of customers and community

How Generation Z is changing everything, again.



The changing nature of personal and collective identity – and why selling to communities is the new hyper-personalisation.



Multiverse identities – how the metaverse is fragmenting us into many selves (and what that means for marketing).

Hiveminds – from crowdsourcing to consensus networks (and a glimpse at far-future “singularities”.

The future of work and workforce

The new employment contract and the end of time-based work culture.



How to foster strong teams in the age of globally distributed remote work (and how to navigate the minefields of global culture and society).

What workers want – why meaning matters and the rise of corporate spiritual wellness programmes as a result.



DAOs, the evolution of living organisations – and organisational ecologists.

The future of state and society

The need for a new social contract and the limits of the liberal world order (and what this means for business and employers, from tax to labour law).



Yin-yang Working in a borderless, yet splintered world – unpacking the new 4D chess game for state and private actors.



The greater good and the great trade-offs between privacy and freedom and security in an age of multiple existential threats – unpacking everything. from open banking to programmable money and the seemingly inevitable push towards more forced transparency and more automated reward and punishment (and who watches the watchers).



Hacking democracy (the Swiss and Taiwanese ways and the lessons we can apply to build our own Smart Communities).

The capabilities versus jobs conversation

This salon will also create a space to constructively focus on the capabilities versus jobs conversation around the shifts in the social contract. This part of the salon will have an interactive and engaging discussion facilitated by Sharon Pearce – business transformation specialist, disruptor and solutionist.

Who should attend

This salon is for you if you are interested in the megatrends and micro shifts in the political, economic, technological and societal landscape that are changing us physically and fundamentally.

Leaders (state and private sector) – anyone who hopes to lead anyone



Marketers – anyone who hopes to sell anything to anyone



HR departments and managers – anyone who hopes to find, recruit, train or retain talent



Social entrepreneurs – anyone who is inspired to rewrite a stronger, more sustainable social contract.

To join go to Fluxtrends.