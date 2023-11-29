Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEcentric Payment SystemsMpactRT7 DigitalKLAHellopeterSmart MediaBullion PR & CommunicationDistellBabyYumYum.co.zaJoe PublicMACmobileHustle MediaBataGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Takealot.com reveals Black Friday 2023 shopping trends

    29 Nov 2023
    29 Nov 2023
    Following the launch of their annual Blue Dot Sale, takealot.com has had yet another record-breaking Black Friday. Shopping trends point toward purchasing household essentials, specifically grocery items, indicating that an appetite for ‘luxuries’ goods is lower due to economic pressures.
    Image by from
    Image by Ana Isabel Carrillo Paul from Pixabay

    In fact, monthly essentials, beauty, sport and large appliances have seen the biggest sales growth year-on-year.

    Alot for Less, takealot.com’s bulk shopping proposition, saw record-breaking growth, with an increase of 65% growth in sales by unit since last year’s Blue Dot Sale. The largest electronics such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, speaker and headphones also remained some of the most sold items by value.

    The online retailer also strong spending power with the largest single basket size for the day sitting at R367,026, and the most orders by one customer on the day was a whopping 29 orders. Female shoppers also dominated this Black Friday, comprising of 58% of all shoppers on the day.

    Top Products by GMV

    • Hisense 58”
    • Samsung 65”
    • ECOFLOW Lithium Portable Power Station
    • Hisense 55”
    • Hisense 70”
    • Hisense 65”
    • Apple iPad 9
    • Samsung Galaxy A24 Smartphone
    • Hisense 50”
    • Playstation 5

    Top Brands by GMV

    • Hisense
    • Samsung
    • Apple
    • Defy
    • Garmin
    • Ecoflow
    • Lenovo
    • Xiaomi
    • JBL
    • Bosch

    Top Products by units

    • Coca-cola 24 x 300ml cans
    • Babysoft 2ply x 18 toilet rolls
    • Klipdrif Premium Brandy
    • Xiaomi 4K Ulta HD TV Media Player
    • Finish 100s Dishwashing tablets
    • Castle Lite Lager x 24 bottles
    • Nivea Mens deodorant/ roll on
    • Mondi Rotatrim Box of paper
    • Hisense 58” A6K 4K TV
    • Maybelline Baby Skin Primer

    Brand by units

    • Nivea
    • LEGO
    • Samsung
    • Hisense
    • Volkano
    • Getup
    • Essence
    • Eucerin
    • Xiaomi
    • Maybelline NY
    • L’Oreal

    Read more: Black Friday, shopping trends, Takealot, Takealot.com, Black Friday 2023
    NextOptions


    Related

    Cost of living hits businesses hard, but good CX could be the saving grace
    Cost of living hits businesses hard, but good CX could be the saving grace
    49 minutes
    Retailers need to be on the ball this Black Friday and Cyber Monday
    Ecentric Payment SystemsRetailers need to be on the ball this Black Friday and Cyber Monday
    Digital experiences will make or break the holiday season for retailers in 2023
    Digital experiences will make or break the holiday season for retailers in 2023
     24 Nov 2023
    4 tips to prepare your small business for Black Friday
    Business Partners Limited4 tips to prepare your small business for Black Friday
    Consumers predicted to spend around R7bn more this Black Friday
    Consumers predicted to spend around R7bn more this Black Friday
    23 Nov 2023
    Beat the Black Friday business blues with this 4 point checklist
    Beat the Black Friday business blues with this 4 point checklist
    23 Nov 2023
    Source: Hans Ripa/Unsplash
    Black Friday’s environmental impact is an e-waste crisis
     22 Nov 2023
    Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday
    Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday
    22 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz