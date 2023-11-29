Takealot.com reveals Black Friday 2023 shopping trends

In fact, monthly essentials, beauty, sport and large appliances have seen the biggest sales growth year-on-year.
Alot for Less, takealot.com’s bulk shopping proposition, saw record-breaking growth, with an increase of 65% growth in sales by unit since last year’s Blue Dot Sale. The largest electronics such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, speaker and headphones also remained some of the most sold items by value.
The online retailer also strong spending power with the largest single basket size for the day sitting at R367,026, and the most orders by one customer on the day was a whopping 29 orders. Female shoppers also dominated this Black Friday, comprising of 58% of all shoppers on the day.