Takealot.com reveals Black Friday 2023 shopping trends

Following the launch of their annual Blue Dot Sale, takealot.com has had yet another record-breaking Black Friday. Shopping trends point toward purchasing household essentials, specifically grocery items, indicating that an appetite for ‘luxuries’ goods is lower due to economic pressures.

In fact, monthly essentials, beauty, sport and large appliances have seen the biggest sales growth year-on-year.

Alot for Less, takealot.com’s bulk shopping proposition, saw record-breaking growth, with an increase of 65% growth in sales by unit since last year’s Blue Dot Sale. The largest electronics such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, speaker and headphones also remained some of the most sold items by value.

The online retailer also strong spending power with the largest single basket size for the day sitting at R367,026, and the most orders by one customer on the day was a whopping 29 orders. Female shoppers also dominated this Black Friday, comprising of 58% of all shoppers on the day.

Top Products by GMV

Hisense 58”



Samsung 65”



ECOFLOW Lithium Portable Power Station



Hisense 55”



Hisense 70”



Hisense 65”



Apple iPad 9



Samsung Galaxy A24 Smartphone



Hisense 50”



Playstation 5

Top Brands by GMV

Hisense



Samsung



Apple



Defy



Garmin



Ecoflow



Lenovo



Xiaomi



JBL



Bosch

Top Products by units

Coca-cola 24 x 300ml cans



Babysoft 2ply x 18 toilet rolls



Klipdrif Premium Brandy



Xiaomi 4K Ulta HD TV Media Player



Finish 100s Dishwashing tablets



Castle Lite Lager x 24 bottles



Nivea Mens deodorant/ roll on



Mondi Rotatrim Box of paper



Hisense 58” A6K 4K TV



Maybelline Baby Skin Primer

Brand by units