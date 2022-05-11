Game's new website makes strides in omnichannel e-commerce transformation

As the next step in its turnaround strategy and in support of its goal to become a leading omnichannel retailer, Game last month launched a refreshed eCommerce platform supported by an investment from Massmart and a dedicated support team in Walmart's global tech hub in Bangalore, India. The website is equipped with new features, functionalities, and product categories - aimed at providing a more streamlined experience for the customer.

Source: Supplied

Faster, more efficient deliveries

In April the retailer reported a more than 100% growth in online sales month-to-date when compared to April 2021 – directly demonstrating the relevance of this new website, as South African consumers continue to shop online.While its original website offered basic eCommerce functionality, the new site offers an improved experience featuring advanced sourcing logic, order tracking, online returns, a brand new pickup option for customers and categories that were previously unavailable online – such as liquor and clothing, both of which perform well for the retailer."This is a significant step in the transformation of our business through our turnaround strategy and is evidence of the investment that Walmart and Massmart are making in Game," explains Andrew Stein, Vice President, Game. "70% of our customers visit our website via mobile so it was important that we developed our website to be mobile responsive, while addressing some important consumer pain points."Importantly, intelligent system logic will now allow geo-location of products for faster and more efficient deliveries and near real-time stock availability updates. The retailer will also be offering a Pickup feature in select stores – powered by the new website – where customers can order online and collect in-store. Currently this is available in 20 stores, with additional stores rolling out throughout the year. "This is a feature we are particularly excited about, as our consumers have shown interest in this for some time.""The website will continue to evolve, with new features being added each month, as we continue our drive to remain relevant, transform our business and grow with our consumer. Our aim is to provide a more streamlined shopping experience for all our customers," concludes Stein.