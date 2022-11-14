AMARA Recruitment Award winners for 2022

The recruitment industry gathered to formally celebrate the annual AMARA Annual Media Recruitment Awards at the Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown on Friday, 11 November 2022.

Winners of the 2022 AMARA Annual Media Recruitment Awards

The AMARA’s are the leading awards recognition for outstanding service and achievement in the South African recruitment industry, across the public, private and education sectors – where individuals, agencies and print advertising creativity are celebrated.

Eben Gewers, head of advertising at Arena Holdings says: “During the Covid period, many industries were negatively affected, not least of which the recruitment industry. The industry has weathered the storm however and has emerged stronger and better equipped to secure the best talent for their various clients. Arena Holdings, through the AMARA awards, would once again like to recognise the recruitment industry and commit to always be at hand to grow and build with our various recruitment partners.”

The judging panel, comprising Ross Mengel (director, DMA Group), Dr Kgomotso Kasonkola (senior director: human resources at University of the Witwatersrand), Alan Hosking (CEO of Osgard and publisher of the HR Future magazine), and Lethu Zimu, (senior art director of The Riverbed Agency), shortlisted print advertisements to the finalists for the Best Creative Recruitment advert in the Private, Public and Education sectors respectively. Voting for the category winners was then opened up online, for input from the public.

The AMARA winners for 2022 are: