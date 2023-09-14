Industries

Clicks, Gift of the Givers partner to keep girl learners in school

14 Sep 2023
The Clicks Helping Hand Trust's 'Girls on the Go' Programme has partnered with the Gift of the Givers Foundation to hand over a years supply of sanitary pads to girl learners at Fisantekraal High School and Kalkfontein Primary School in Kuilsriver, Cape Town.
L to R: Learners Lisakhanya Tshambu; Babalwa Faniso; Clicks CSI co-ordinator, Mbuzeli Mrwetyana and learner Kuyanda Samyala at Fisantekraal High School. Image supplied
L to R: Learners Lisakhanya Tshambu; Babalwa Faniso; Clicks CSI co-ordinator, Mbuzeli Mrwetyana and learner Kuyanda Samyala at Fisantekraal High School. Image supplied

This forms part of a broader collection drive which aims to reach girl learners in schools across all nine provinces by the end of 2023. Sponsors include Mpact, Nativa, Kotex, Clicks, Always, Gynaguard, Stayfree, Trust, Femivat, Libresse and Femagene.

Gift of the Givers Foundation head Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said that Clicks has been a long-standing partner in supporting the disaster response NGO’s diverse projects.

“Clicks’ support has played a huge part in personal hygiene during and outside disasters in vulnerable communities where hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrush, soap and bodywash are a luxury. Gift of the Givers values this enormous ongoing contribution from Clicks which is a game changer for female learners at schools and tertiary institutions where learning, health and dignity are paramount.”

Principal of Fisantekraal High School Leopold Vries said the donation would make a significant difference to learners who cannot afford sanitary pads and as a result miss school when they have their period.

"Although we occasionally receive donations of disposable sanitary towels, it often falls short of meeting the needs of our learners. We thank Clicks and Gift of the Givers, as well as Mpact, for their ongoing support of our school.”

“As a health and wellness retailer, the wellbeing of our local community is very important to us,” said Clicks managing executive Vikash Singh. “We are truly humbled and thankful to our customers and sponsors for their generous response to this appeal, and are pleased to partner with Gift of the Givers to distribute the pads to vulnerable communities. It is through partnerships such as these that we can help build a healthier future for our youth and give girl learners the confidence and dignity they deserve.”

Read more: Clicks, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers Foundation, Gift of the Givers, sanitary pads, kotex, Mpact, Nativa, Always, Vikash Singh, Libresse, StayFree

