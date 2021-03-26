Online Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Eat Out reflects on a difficult year for SA's restaurants

26 Mar 2021
Issued by: New Media
Eat Out has launched The Year We platform to mark the highs, lows and 'in-betweens' experienced by the restaurant industry in the time of Covid-19.
It's almost exactly a year since South Africa went into strict Level 5 lockdown on 27 March 2020 to help curb the spread of Covid-19 and save lives. This, and subsequent restrictions, had an undeniable effect on many sectors - with the restaurant industry being one of the most heavily impacted over the past year.

Natalie Wilson, head of food at New Media, says: "It hardly seems adequate to describe this period as 'tough' or 'challenging' with well-established businesses and names vanishing almost overnight. However, it has also been a year of determination to do things differently, and seeing the rush of development of new and innovative ways of doing business has been really thrilling too."

The Year We

To that end, Eat Out's The Year We website marks the highs, lows and 'in-betweens' experienced by restaurants and associated industries in a year where the word 'sustainability' took on a much deeper meaning. The platform looks back on restaurant closures and the effect of the various alcohol bans and curfews, as well as how top chefs and restaurateurs reimagined their offerings, embraced new business models and innovated to stay in business.


The past 12 months have also been about the beauty of human nature and the true spirit of ubuntu. We have seen and read of the incredible work carried out by some of our restaurants as they opened their kitchens, establishing numerous feeding schemes for the hungry. And we have also seen and read of many organisations stepping up to assist South Africa's restaurant industry during these times. In conjunction with The Community Chest, Eat Out's Restaurant Relief Fund raised over R2.7m to support restaurants and communities in need, creating over one million meals.

Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund reaches R1m

The Restaurant Relief Fund, developed by Eat Out owner New Media, is currently assisting 32 restaurants in seven provinces, helping them make over half-a-million meals in May for hungry people across South Africa...

By Brent Smith, Issued by New Media 15 May 2020


2020 was the year we realised a deep appreciation for the simple act of visiting a restaurant and enjoying a culinary experience. And it was the year we appreciated wine like never before! Most importantly, 2020 was the year we reimagined, kept on going, and learnt to be a little kinder.

Immerse yourself in the timeline of The Year We at https://www.eatout.co.za/the-year-we/

New Media
We are New Media, the award-winning content agency that combines decades of storytelling expertise with solid, scalable tech solutions. Our mission is to create the emotional connections between brands and audiences that improve customer affinity and retention and engage employees. We generate measurable return on investment and emotion for our clients by telling stories that matter.
Comment

Read more: Eat Out, Covid-19

Related

Borderless AccessHow Coca-Cola Africa leveraged Borderless Access' bot-enabled research solution to unravel healthy consumption habits22 hours ago
KantarBoosting brand purpose by solving value-action gaps in Africa23 hours ago
Business and Arts South AfricaLit lineup for Basa Assembly2 days ago
Heineken South AfricaWorld Water Day: Collaboration protects vulnerable communities against Covid-1919 Mar 2021
Regent Business SchoolRegent Business School pays tribute to healthcare workers with limited study offer17 Mar 2021
Leap CommunicationsBoost immunity for double whammy of third Covid wave and winter15 Mar 2021
SAICAProfessional accountants' responsibility to act in the public interest during Covid-1915 Mar 2021
UBU InternationalStudy: The impact of Covid-19 on SA's Bellville businesses11 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz