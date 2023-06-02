Industries

Puma expands store footprint to Pietmaritzburg

2 Jun 2023
Puma has expanded its physical retail presence in KwaZulu-Natal with the opening of its first store in Pietmaritzburg at the Midlands Mall.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

“As part of our Puma retail strategy, it is a key focus to have a clear presence at all major regional malls across the country. Midlands is the most prominent mall in Pietermaritzburg and with our current success among our KZN stores, pursuing the option to expand our store grid in Pietermaritzburg became an obvious decision,” said Lennon Naicker, Puma South Africa regional operations manager.

“Furthermore, our customer loyalty data in existing KZN stores indicated the need for Puma to be present in Pietermaritzburg with our online business also showing significant growth year on year, which currently ranks Pietermaritzburg in our top eight best-performing cities across the country.”

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The 164m2 Puma Midlands Store features the global sports brand’s latest Forever Faster store concept. The comprehensive product range extends across Sportstyle, Motorsport, Teamsport (football, rugby, netball) and Running, as well as Training for men and women.

The brand noted that its Forever Faster store concept enables Puma to showcase products in a retail environment that inspires customers and invites them to engage with the brand.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

“We carefully balance space optimisation with allowing the product to shine, providing a change of pace in the consumer journey to enable exploration as well as mission shopping,” said Naicker. “Our staffers are eager to welcome consumers to our new store.”

The Puma Midlands Store is located at shop no. 106 at the Midlands Mall, 50 Sanctuary Road, Pietermaritzburg.

