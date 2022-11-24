Jet begins rollout out of standalone cellular stores

The first Jet Cellular standalone store opened at the Cosmo Mall in Gauteng on 24 November. More Jet Cellular store launches will follow this December at Jubilee Crossing, Diepsloot Mall, Hebron Mall and Umlazi as the retail brand expands its footprint in the mobile market.

Source: Supplied

Jet managing director Shane Van Niekerk said the new standalone Jet Cellular stores will give surrounding communities access to "great prices on a wide range of cellular devices, laptops, and cellular accessories" without having to travel great distances.

“Our intention is to increase the strength of the Jet Cellular brand and our footprint in the mobile market. The Jet Cellular standalone store is new to market and with our competitive pricing and wide variety of cellular mobile devices, our customers can be assured they’ll find what they want instore," Van Niekerk said.

According to the brand, all the expected service providers and brands will available, including the likes of MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, Telkom, TFG Connect, Samsung, Huawei, Tecno/Itel, Xiaomi, Nokia and Hisense.

“We’re especially excited to expand the reach of TFG’s cellular network, TFG Connect, offering convenient and affordable prepaid and subscription packages to our customers,” Van Niekerk said.

“Each of the store launches will be supported with exclusive opening deals, sponsored gifts and giveaways and four-day launch activations which will have promoters, DJs and exciting spin-and-win competitions. The timing could not be better as we enter the busy end-of-year holiday period and consumers are under pressure to stretch their disposable incomes and make every rand count,” he added.