Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkMpact PlasticsPayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCOnPoint PRRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedHellopeterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Assistant Store Managers and Supervisors Paarl, N1 City and Tyger Valley
  • Assistant Store Managers and Supervisors Nelspruit and Potchefstroom
  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Pretoria, Johannesburg
  • Store Managers East London, Pietermaritzburg
  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Witbank, Potchestroom, Rusternberg, Polokwane
  • Supervisors Bloemfontein, Kimberley
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Jet begins rollout out of standalone cellular stores

    24 Nov 2022
    The first Jet Cellular standalone store opened at the Cosmo Mall in Gauteng on 24 November. More Jet Cellular store launches will follow this December at Jubilee Crossing, Diepsloot Mall, Hebron Mall and Umlazi as the retail brand expands its footprint in the mobile market.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied
    Jet begins rollout out of standalone cellular stores

    Jet managing director Shane Van Niekerk said the new standalone Jet Cellular stores will give surrounding communities access to "great prices on a wide range of cellular devices, laptops, and cellular accessories" without having to travel great distances.

    “Our intention is to increase the strength of the Jet Cellular brand and our footprint in the mobile market. The Jet Cellular standalone store is new to market and with our competitive pricing and wide variety of cellular mobile devices, our customers can be assured they’ll find what they want instore," Van Niekerk said.

    According to the brand, all the expected service providers and brands will available, including the likes of MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, Telkom, TFG Connect, Samsung, Huawei, Tecno/Itel, Xiaomi, Nokia and Hisense.

    Xiaomi opens first retail store in South Africa
    Xiaomi opens first retail store in South Africa

    18 Oct 2022

    “We’re especially excited to expand the reach of TFG’s cellular network, TFG Connect, offering convenient and affordable prepaid and subscription packages to our customers,” Van Niekerk said.

    “Each of the store launches will be supported with exclusive opening deals, sponsored gifts and giveaways and four-day launch activations which will have promoters, DJs and exciting spin-and-win competitions. The timing could not be better as we enter the busy end-of-year holiday period and consumers are under pressure to stretch their disposable incomes and make every rand count,” he added.

    NextOptions
    Read more: consumer electronics, Jet, TFG, physical retail

    Related

    TFG ramps up Black Friday advertising spend by 25%
    TFG ramps up Black Friday advertising spend by 25%23 hours ago
    TFG (The Foschini Group)The Fix Mental Health Awareness panel discussion: Being your authentic self2 days ago
    TFG CEO Anthony Thunstrom. Source: Supplied
    TFG upbeat about growth despite load shedding, economic pressures11 Nov 2022
    SA design firm Dark Horse partners with @home for capsule collection
    SA design firm Dark Horse partners with @home for capsule collection7 Nov 2022
    Retail in Cape Town CBD on promising road to recovery
    Retail in Cape Town CBD on promising road to recovery3 Nov 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Eastern Cape gets new two-storey shopping centre KwaBhaca Mall1 Nov 2022
    How digital tech, ambience and sustainability drive in-store shopper behaviour
    How digital tech, ambience and sustainability drive in-store shopper behaviour25 Oct 2022
    PnP Clothing unveils new-look store, its biggest and greenest yet
    PnP Clothing unveils new-look store, its biggest and greenest yet21 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz