Xiaomi opens first retail store in South Africa

Chinese smartphone and consumer electronics brand Xiaomi has opened the doors to its first South African retail store.

Source: Supplied

Located in Johannesburg's Sandton City shopping centre, the official store launch will take place on 29 October, although it's already open to visitors.

As this is a Xiaomi 'experience store', shoppers have a chance to see, touch, test and engage with the brand's range of popular smartphones and AIoT products.

Some of Xiaomi’s products on offer at the store include the Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones, flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite devices, and AIoT smart hardware products such as smart watches, speakers, robot vacuum cleaners, home security cameras and Mi TV boxes.

Source: Supplied

Describing the development as a brand "milestone" in the country, Xiaomi said in a statement, "South Africans have been asking for a physical store and Xiaomi has listened. Xiaomi wants to provide every opportunity to consumers to interact with the brand as well as make their lives easier and more convenient."

On launch day, the brand will be offering 50% off on selected products, alongside other deals.