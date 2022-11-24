Switch launches new energy bar range

Started in 2014, The Alternative Power Beverage Company was established in 2014 with the aim of producing energy drinks and sodas to satisfy the unique demands of a varied market. The company has cultivated a distinctive product range that is uncompromising on quality ingredients, unbeatable flavour and undeniable style.

Switch Energy is delighted to announce that Switch fans will now be able to sink their teeth into their favourite flavours. The Switch energy bar range is set to take the energy-loving market by storm with its delicious flavours and convenience. Packed with vitamins and minerals, Switch energy bars are the ultimate snack for a market that never quits. Perfect for individuals on the go, these tasty treats will give users the energy kick that they need to support their busy lifestyles. Switch energy bars aim to bring users deliciously chewy snacks that pack an energy punch to boot.

Switch energy bars are now available nationwide in Dis-Chem Pharmacies in some of the most popular Switch flavours, including Jelly Babies, Creature Original, Strawberry Meringue, Orange Bubblegum, Lemon Meringue, Banana &Lime and Turkish Delight.

Bite into energy with the brand spanking new Switch energy bar range.



