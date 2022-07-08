Game turns a corner on turnaround strategy

Game’s vice president, Andrew Stein, explains that Game stores now provide improved accessibility, navigation and visibility, which allow for a smoother shopping experience. “We have conducted extensive market and customer research and consulted with key players across the business in reviewing our position in South Africa’s retail landscape, with the aim of attracting and retaining emerging customer segments,” he says.
“We’ve given more space to our ownership categories in-store – including Baby, Wellness, Appliances and TVs – and changed the way we display products, to give customers a better idea of how they can fit into their lives and homes. Our customers are shopping in-store because they like to be able to see, touch and test their items. In line with this, we have introduced an interactive zone for customers to test electronics, prams and bikes and a living room inspiration section in our newly-expanded homeware category.”
Just two years after replacing Fresh and Frozen with basic apparel, Game reports having sold over 2.5 million items of clothing as local customers continue to seek value alternatives for essential items amidst turbulent economic times. The retailer has also worked to increase the number of South African suppliers, increasing this to 64% from 54% in 2020.
The retailer has also added over 300 new items to its baby offering this year to provide a more compelling assortment for parents. “So far, we’ve seen positive results from this, with sales in baby growing by 37% in stores where this change was made,” says Stein.
“This is an important move for Game, as our research shows that many South African consumers continue to bargain hunt and look for deals online. Our online transactions grew by 164% between April and May compared to the same period in 2021, following the launch of our improved website,” he says.
The retailer is also offering in-store pick-up for online orders, in line with customer needs and queries. “We run monthly consumer surveys and have launched several initiatives to better serve the Game shopper – including installation services on appliances and electronics and a Tech Squad to assist with set-up, upgrades and security on electronic devices purchased from Game. The South African retail environment is a competitive one, and we are working hard to ensure we are adding value beyond our product offering,” says Stein.
Moving into the second half of the year, Stein notes that Game continues to work on its value proposition by looking into new partnerships, extending its online offering, and continuing to offer "best value" for its shoppers.