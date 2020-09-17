Game reveals innovative new retail concept in Gauteng

Game has launched its first 'future-ready concept store' at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, the first store of its kind to be transformed as part of the African retail giant's turnaround strategy. The reimagined retail space now offers free Wi-Fi and a kids' play area, and incorporates innovations such as self-checkout counters, price check booths and QR codes on products that link to Game's online store.