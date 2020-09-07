"Racist" Clicks haircare campaign leads to backlash and picketing

Health and beauty retailer Clicks is facing significant public backlash after a TRESemmé marketing campaign that appeared on the Clicks website was accused of promoting racist stereotypes about hair.

Not only is this disrespectful to black lives, it is also evidence of an absence of representation and diversity within the organization. And we are talking about a South Africa with a population of about 80% black people (stand to be corrected). No ways�� @Clicks_SA https://t.co/HWtfH40HCY — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 4, 2020

We have made a mistake and sincerely apologise for letting you down. We recognise we have a role to play in creating a more diverse and inclusive S.A, starting with our website content. We know we need to do better, and commit to ensuring our content better reflects this value. — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020

EFF shutdown

@Clicks_SA see you tomorrow. Fellow fighters and ground forces; ATTACK!!! — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 6, 2020

Deputy Secretary-General @mailola_poppy is outside Clicks at Highveld Mall, Emalahleni.



We are shutting down all 880 Clicks outlets across the country from Monday 7 September 2020 to Friday 11 September 2020.#ClicksMustFall pic.twitter.com/D4aM1i4okY — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 7, 2020

Clicks Witbank petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/XF07POyMET — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020