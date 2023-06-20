Hoorah secures Debonairs Pizza's digital creative account in a highly competitive pitch

Hoorah, a leading marketing agency, is proud to announce its successful acquisition of Debonairs Pizza's digital creative account. The decision comes after a rigorous five-way pitch, which saw Hoorah emerge as the preferred agency over notable competitors.

Hoorah's success can be attributed to its strong data-led creative approach and innovative thinking, which aligned perfectly with the Debonairs Pizza brand. The agency's ability to integrate cutting-edge technology, consumer insights, and strategic creativity stood out during the pitch process.

Phumzile Siboza, marketing executive at Debonairs Pizza, acknowledged Hoorah's winning approach, stating, "We’re excited to partner with Hoorah, their data and insight-driven approach and innovative mindset aligns perfectly with us as a brand. We are particularly looking forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance our digital presence and deepen our connection with our customers."

Anine De Wet, managing director of Hoorah, expressed her enthusiasm about the win, saying, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Debonairs Pizza, an iconic brand in the fast-food industry. At Hoorah, we believe in harnessing the power of data to create meaningful connections with consumers. We are excited to bring our expertise to the table and help Debonairs Pizza elevate its digital presence even further."

Debonairs Pizza, known for its exceptional quality and innovative offerings in the fast-food industry, recognised the need for a digital creative partner that could effectively communicate its brand values across various digital channels. Hoorah's extensive experience crafting engaging digital campaigns and its track record of delivering measurable results made them the perfect fit for this collaboration.

The partnership between Hoorah and Debonairs Pizza is poised to take the brand's digital presence to new heights. By leveraging Hoorah's expertise, Debonairs aims to enhance customer engagement, drive brand loyalty, and further establish its position as a leader in the competitive fast-food sector.

About Hoorah:

Hoorah is a full-service marketing agency specialising in data-led creative strategies. With a team of skilled professionals, Hoorah has built a reputation for delivering innovative campaigns that generate exceptional client results.

Visit the Hoorah Group Website - https://hoorahgroup.com.