Mastering marketing basics for medium to large businesses

In the fast-evolving world of marketing and advertising, brands often need guidance on strategies. For medium to large businesses, success lies in focusing on foundational marketing principles before diving into the latest trends.

Here are six critical strategies to help your brand stand out and thrive:

1. Be visibly online: Prioritise search-based marketing

In today’s digital-first world, visibility is everything. If your product or service can’t be easily found online, you miss out on potential customers. Search-based marketing is often overlooked, but it’s a cornerstone of success. Here’s how to optimise:

Organic search (SEO): Ensure your website is optimised for relevant keywords and user experience.

Paid search (PPC): Invest in targeted campaigns to ensure you appear when potential customers search for your offerings.

If your brand doesn’t appear when someone searches for your niche, you’re already behind.

2. Leverage social media wisely

Social media is a powerful tool, but success depends on choosing the right platforms for your target audience.

Platform selection: TikTok is booming, especially if your audience includes Gen Z or younger Gen X. LinkedIn is perfect for B2B businesses.

Avoid ineffective tactics: Stop wasting money on Facebook boosts. Use first-party data to create Lookalike audiences for new customer acquisition and dynamic campaigns targeting fresh prospects.

Avoid 'preaching to the choir'. Expand beyond your existing followers and engage new audiences.

3. Create thumb-stopping creative content

Your content is your voice – it needs to captivate. People don’t want to be advertised to, they want to be engaged. To achieve this:

Use dynamic content creation tools: Tools like Narrative help tailor content for specific platforms.

Make it engaging: An Instagram post should offer value or evoke emotion, not just be a flashy banner.

Be authentic: Audiences resonate with brands that engage with purpose and creativity.

4. Be brave: Tell compelling stories

Marketing is about more than promoting products; it’s about storytelling. To stand out, you must be bold:

Evoke emotion: Ads that make people laugh or cry are far more memorable than generic ones.

Purpose-driven campaigns: Show that your brand stands for something beyond just selling.

Take risks: Experiment with innovative ideas to make your brand unforgettable.

Memorable brands aren’t afraid to push boundaries and do things differently.

5. Modernise your CRM

Customer relationship management (CRM) isn’t limited to emails and SMS anymore. To truly connect with your audience, think modern and interactive:

WhatsApp business channels: Offer direct, real-time communication.

Gamification: Use interactive experiences to collect data and build loyalty while entertaining your audience.

Personalised interactions: Leverage collected data to create tailored marketing messages. A forward-thinking CRM strategy can turn casual visitors into lifelong customers.

6. Measure and attribute your success

Data is the backbone of effective marketing. Without proper measurement, you’re flying blind. Implement:

Customised dashboards: Gain real-time insights into your marketing performance.

Attribution-based modelling: Understand how different channels contribute to your results. This ensures you allocate resources effectively and optimise campaigns.

Many businesses fail because they misinterpret where their leads and revenue originate. Accurate measurement is essential.

The basics are your foundation

The fundamentals outlined above are simple yet often need to be executed or entirely noticed. If your brand isn’t excelling at five out of the six above strategies, exploring AI tools or jumping on the latest trends will likely yield minimal results. Stay focused on the controllable.

Work with a trusted agency

To truly excel, consider partnering with a reliable agency. An agency can help you:

Refine and implement these foundational strategies.

Gradually integrate advanced techniques.

Build sustainable growth for your brand.

By focusing on the essentials and executing them effectively, your brand can outshine 90% of competitors.

Start simple, stay consistent, and aim for excellence in every campaign. Success is just a strategy away.

How will you implement these strategies? Reach out if you’d like help mastering the marketing basics!

