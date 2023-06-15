TenacityPR welcomes The Bar Africa onboard

TenacityPR is excited to welcome The Bar Africa to partner with for the full B2B PR creative media treatment. The Bar Africa is a collective of thinkers, storytellers, designers, artists, filmmakers, techies social media gurus and everything in between.

The advertising industry in East Africa serves a wide range of sectors. Working across the African continent has always been part of TenacityPR’s goals and looking forward to engaging with a new media landscape and diverse media sectors.

The Bar Africa’s first-hand knowledge and experience of numerous different African markets means the team is well positioned to conceptualise PR campaigns that reflect the nuances and realities of these African markets.

The agency’s goal is to position advertising and marketing as a valued discipline capable of growing the bottom line and to create work that moves the needle, with that the partnership between TenacityPR and The Bar Africa has the same goals.

Marls Truter explains: “We are very excited to have such a seasoned practitioner onboard as we walk our journey to raise the bar on creativity across the region. Our partnership is a healthy mix of mutual respect, being a forever-student and a ton of love for what we do.”

TenacityPR is a boutique public relations and brand reputation agency with deep knowledge of the advertising industry.



