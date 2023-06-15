Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuBurnesseoBateleur Brand PlanningPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaHoorah DigitalHOT 102.7FMTenacityPRKantarMaximizer SoftwareInvibes AdvertisingStudent VillageMullen Lowe South AfricaBroad MediaThe Hardy BoysEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


TenacityPR welcomes The Bar Africa onboard

15 Jun 2023
Issued by: TenacityPR
TenacityPR is excited to welcome The Bar Africa to partner with for the full B2B PR creative media treatment. The Bar Africa is a collective of thinkers, storytellers, designers, artists, filmmakers, techies social media gurus and everything in between.
TenacityPR welcomes The Bar Africa onboard

The advertising industry in East Africa serves a wide range of sectors. Working across the African continent has always been part of TenacityPR’s goals and looking forward to engaging with a new media landscape and diverse media sectors.

The Bar Africa’s first-hand knowledge and experience of numerous different African markets means the team is well positioned to conceptualise PR campaigns that reflect the nuances and realities of these African markets.

The agency’s goal is to position advertising and marketing as a valued discipline capable of growing the bottom line and to create work that moves the needle, with that the partnership between TenacityPR and The Bar Africa has the same goals.

Marls Truter explains: “We are very excited to have such a seasoned practitioner onboard as we walk our journey to raise the bar on creativity across the region. Our partnership is a healthy mix of mutual respect, being a forever-student and a ton of love for what we do.”

TenacityPR is a boutique public relations and brand reputation agency with deep knowledge of the advertising industry.

NextOptions
TenacityPR
TenacityPR is a generator of content for ideas, angles, pitches and storytelling. We see content differently, and through our expertise in multi-platform PR, we have worked across the board for well known brands from financial to arts and entertainment.



Related

Unleashing entertainment: The Bar Africa's dynamic campaign for GOtv Kenya
The BarUnleashing entertainment: The Bar Africa's dynamic campaign for GOtv Kenya3 days ago
Source © raw pixel B2B PR is an important part of an organisation's communication with clients, suppliers, employees, and partners
Why B2B marketing is essential to your business22 Aug 2022
Source:
#PraisethePR: Sasha Kupritz from TenacityPR14 Dec 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz