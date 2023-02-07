Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

New MediaClockworkRand ShowOnPoint PRStudent VillageJoe PublicFCB AfricaMultiChoiceAFDAMaximizer SoftwareAdvertising Week AfricaVicinity MediaBizcommunity.comDSTV Media SalesATKASA - Digital AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


PRCA and APRA join forces to launch African PR study

7 Feb 2023
The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Africa and the African Public Relations Association (APRA) have joined forces to launch the state of African PR study.
Source © Matthias Ziegler The state of African PR, PRCA's flagship study, will be done in partnership with APRA
Source © Matthias Ziegler 123rf The state of African PR, PRCA's flagship study, will be done in partnership with APRA

PRCA’s second annual study will examine the state of PR and communications practice and ethics in Africa.

Critical research for the African PR industry

The flagship study, conducted by Reputation Matters, will gather demographic data on the industry and investigate issues including ethics, perceptions of PR in business, talent, remote working, and the challenges facing the industry’s future.

PRCA International director, Melissa Cannon MPRCA, says they are thrilled to partner with APRA to deliver this critical piece of research for the African PR industry.

“Communications professionals are uniquely positioned to influence and lead organisations in an exciting era of innovation and growth in Africa. But what are the potential roadblocks for PR to cement itself into every area of business as a leading voice? What is the industry doing well and what are the opportunities?

“This research is an opportunity for us to gather in-depth analysis on how the industry is really tracking and I encourage practitioners across the continent to have their voice heard,” says Cannon.

Dustin Chick is the managing partner of Razor. He says there are five reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead
#BizTrends2023: 5 reasons to look forward to PR in the year ahead

By 20 Jan 2023

Growing PR on the continent

APRA president, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, says: "The collaboration of APRA and the PRCA on this survey is without a doubt one of the many ways we can successfully influence the growth of PR practice on the continent.”

He adds that there are two links to the survey: one in English and one in French.

“This demonstrates our determination to actively involve the Francophone African community in APRA. We believe that using both languages will allow the survey to reach a larger audience and provide a more detailed understanding of African public relations practitioners,” he says.

He adds: “Through the survey, we shall gain a better understanding of how African PR practitioners perceive and practice public relations, as well as their challenges and needs.”

Dali Tembo: #BizTrends2023 - The status of Gen Z in Africa
Dali Tembo: #BizTrends2023 - The status of Gen Z in Africa

17 hours ago

Taking the survey

The survey takes a few minutes to complete and all responses will remain anonymous. The findings will be presented at the annual APRA Conference, hosted in Zambia, from 15 to 19 May 2023.

PR professionals can take the survey in English here and in French here.

NextOptions
Read more: PRCA, pr and communications, Reputation Matters, African Public Relations Association, APRA, public relations research, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, African PR

Related

Regine le Roux, MD of Reputation Matters says the creative industry needs to look inward, and foster one of its most important stakeholder groups, its employees
#BizTrends2023: What about the shoemaker's children?25 Jan 2023
Source:
The Cold War and AVE - Back to the 1940s6 Dec 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Sneaking in some ambush tactics
#OrchidsandOnions: Sneaking in some ambush tactics21 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Madelain Roscher
#BehindtheSelfie: Madelain Roscher, managing director of PR Worx16 Nov 2022
Source:
When to hire a Public Relations Agency2 Nov 2022
Source:
PR and marketing trends to watch for 202321 Oct 2022
Source:
Adfocus Awards finalists announced!6 Oct 2022
Source:
Social media is not a viable PR strategy8 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz