PRCA and APRA join forces to launch African PR study

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Africa and the African Public Relations Association (APRA) have joined forces to launch the state of African PR study.

Source © Matthias Ziegler 123rf The state of African PR, PRCA's flagship study, will be done in partnership with APRA

PRCA’s second annual study will examine the state of PR and communications practice and ethics in Africa.

Critical research for the African PR industry

The flagship study, conducted by Reputation Matters, will gather demographic data on the industry and investigate issues including ethics, perceptions of PR in business, talent, remote working, and the challenges facing the industry’s future.

PRCA International director, Melissa Cannon MPRCA, says they are thrilled to partner with APRA to deliver this critical piece of research for the African PR industry.

“Communications professionals are uniquely positioned to influence and lead organisations in an exciting era of innovation and growth in Africa. But what are the potential roadblocks for PR to cement itself into every area of business as a leading voice? What is the industry doing well and what are the opportunities?

“This research is an opportunity for us to gather in-depth analysis on how the industry is really tracking and I encourage practitioners across the continent to have their voice heard,” says Cannon.

Growing PR on the continent

APRA president, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, says: "The collaboration of APRA and the PRCA on this survey is without a doubt one of the many ways we can successfully influence the growth of PR practice on the continent.”

He adds that there are two links to the survey: one in English and one in French.

“This demonstrates our determination to actively involve the Francophone African community in APRA. We believe that using both languages will allow the survey to reach a larger audience and provide a more detailed understanding of African public relations practitioners,” he says.

He adds: “Through the survey, we shall gain a better understanding of how African PR practitioners perceive and practice public relations, as well as their challenges and needs.”

Taking the survey

The survey takes a few minutes to complete and all responses will remain anonymous. The findings will be presented at the annual APRA Conference, hosted in Zambia, from 15 to 19 May 2023.

PR professionals can take the survey in English here and in French here.