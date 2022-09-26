Hook, Line & Sinker recruits 2 prominent news reporters

Anelisa and Karabo

Tuswa joins as junior account director while Mafolo comes aboard as account executive, enhancing the creative team of digital natives, graphic designers, media relations specialists, social media fundis, and seasoned copywriters at one of South Africa’s brightest up-and-coming integrated PR and marketing agencies.

Tuswa, who has close to a decade of experience on the business beats at CNBC Africa, Forbes Africa and eNCA, will work with the HLS B2B team across communications, marketing, social media, employee communications and corporate social responsibility (CSR). She will manage power clients such as SAP Global with campaign footprints throughout Africa, USA, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Anelisa has garnered a reputation for her ability to make business and economic news accessible and understandable to her audience and this translates to an essential public relations skill,” says agency head honcho, Adam Hunter.

In addition to being a seasoned journalist, Tuswa is also a social media influencer with a following of over 60,000 and has been recognised with several illustrious awards including Cell C’s South African Women Doing Big Things and Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans.

Mafolo first started her career as a researcher for the Gender and Action Project (GAP) where she was responsible for compiling reports on sexual reproductive health, gender and sexuality using information gleaned from workshops which she both organised and facilitated. Having honed her research and writing skills, she was appointed as an intern by Daily Maverick in 2019 and was later promoted to general news reporter. Over the past three years, her role at Daily Maverick entailed pitching and researching stories, writing, field reporting, and conducting interviews.

She will support the HLS B2C team with writing and content development, as well as media relations activities for the likes of Luxity, My Beauty Luv and the Vaping Association of South Africa.

Hunter enthuses, “Karabo’s nose for news will be put to good use when finding and executing on opportunities for our clients.”

He concludes, “Business is changing, and so too is public relations. Instead of waiting to align with and respond to news, we make news. At the same time, forward-thinking agencies need to maximise their value with expert content creators across multiple channels and platforms. Both our new staff members’ journalistic expertise and experience will be a boon for the team and our clients. We are really excited to be working with these accomplished women who will undoubtedly contribute to our rapid growth trajectory and help take HLS to new heights!”

