    PG Bison supports rising young talents in design and architecture

    26 Sep 2022
    Issued by: KAP Industrial Holdings
    In 2022, PG Bison mark 30 years of supporting South Africa's rising young talents through the PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative www.1sixoneeight.co.za. Here are the 2022 top 10 finalists. We congratulate them all, as well as their lecturers and educational institutions and we look forward to welcoming them on 29 September for the awards ceremony, where we'll celebrate in person.
    PG Bison supports rising young talents in design and architecture

    The PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative is an annual design competition aimed at third-year architecture and interior design students around South Africa, aiming to nurture and recognise young talent, introduce students to real-world briefs and products, and encourage creative thinking.

    Winning the 1.618 Education Initiative requires creativity, clarity of thinking and an ability to meet a real-world brief.

    “This is a special year for us, as we celebrate 30 years of the PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative,” says Justin Berry, executive: Marketing and Strategic Development at PG Bison. “We would like to extend our congratulations to all the finalists, their lecturers and the education institutions, many of which have been supporting this competition since the very beginning.”

    As is the case every year, it was a tough decision for the panel of expert industry judges to whittle down submissions from around the country across both the architecture and interior design disciplines.

    Judging took part in two rounds – an initial online shortlisting, and then an in-person second round where the judges came together in Johannesburg for a full day of debating the final selection of the top 10.

    “We look forward to meeting all our finalists in person and to celebrate with them at our awards ceremony on Thursday, 29 September,” says Justin Berry.

    For more information and updates on the PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative, please visit the website: www.1sixoneeight.co.za and follow the Facebook and Instagram accounts.


