Conversation Lab adds TT Club to its client base

Independent digital agency Conversation La has made further inroads into the London insurance market, adding the world's leading transport and logistics insurer, TT Club, to its new client base.

Image supplied

Conversation Lab has been appointed by TT Club (managed by the Thomas Miller Group) in London and will be responsible for its search engine optimisation strategy, conversion optimisation and analytics. The agency will also support with content direction, strategy and execution. Recently, Conversation Lab won TT Club’s sister business UK P&I, one of the largest mutual marine protection organisations in the world.TT Club's leadership and scale in the sector is underlined by insuring 80% of all maritime containers and has an insurable interest in over 46% of the world's top 100 ports. TT Club covers the entire supply chain of containers - from depots and warehouses to ports and terminals - at sea, on land and in the air.TT Club’s loss prevention MD, Michael Yarwood, said: “Conversation LAB had been working with the group for a few months when we met the team. The results they were achieving with UK P&I were impressive, and it made sense to have them apply their expertise to TT Club. They have made an immediate impact on our digital activity, in terms of reach and engagement, and have helped us implement some meaningful changes to our content. The live dashboard reporting the agency provides also helps us get very granular with our data."Kevin Power, group MD Conversation Lab, said: “The more we immerse ourselves in this space -global shipping, ports, trade, transport and logistics - the more we realise how inextricably everything is linked and can impact our daily lives. It is as fascinating as it is complex. It’s very encouraging to add another global B2B account to our business.”This win also deepens the strategic partnership between Conversation LAB and award-winning London digital agency, Pancentric, in delivering full through-the-line digital services to the UK market.Work has already begun with a global team in the UK and SA working across both agencies, multiple locations and client.