RIP: Thandi Mhlongo

25 Aug 2020
The Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA) has announced the passing of colleague and friend Thandi Mhlongo.
Mhlongo passed away suddenly on 12 August 2020 and was the longest serving staff member of the ACA following CFO and Board Member Russel Cory's retirement in 2019.

Mhlongo was initially employed at the ACA as an admin clerk and worked her way up to the role of assistant accountant. After 10 years of part-time study, she graduated with a BCom in 2019.

The ACA said that to many, she was the go-to person at the ACA and AAA School of Advertising. "She took the time to get to know the people who crossed her path and formed many personal relationships with those that had the privilege of working with her. She was always willing to assist and provide guidance where possible. Thandi was not only part of a team, a colleague, she was a friend, a sister, a shoulder to lean on. She had an amazing ability to see the humour in the everyday mishaps of life and was always happy and smiling. For those who had the honour of knowing this inspiring, dedicated and courageous woman, our loss and grief is deep."

She leaves behind her husband Titus and 5-year-old daughter Mikhenso. Together with its members, the ACA has conveyed its deepest condolences to Titus and Mikhenso, and to Mhlongo’s extended family.
Read more: ACA, Association for Communications and Advertising

