Easing the pain of creating video content

Whether this is accurate or not, I think we all get it ... video works and most marketers have worked hard to incorporate video, especially on the landing page of their websites where video content right upfront can increase enquiries and conversion rates by up to 86%.Despite the hugely positive impact of video marketing and the range of tools available online for video creation, in a recent survey, 64% of marketers reported that they see video as the most difficult content to create.23% said they don't use video advertising as they simply don't have the time to make videos, with 21% claiming they didn't know where to start. Only 9% of the respondents felt they didn't need to use video content at all.So it seems like we all get it ... video is king, but creating content is a very real stumbling block.Actually he or she is a professional scriptwriter! You've probably been mulling over your video content for a while and the real challenge now is figuring out what is essential content and what can be left out. Do you really need all the detail if you simply want to get people interested and excited to the point where they click a link or pick up the phone?Like a therapist ... a good scriptwriter will ask the right questions to extract the key points you need the video to land and will find a creative way to package your message as a compelling story. There is also no point in throwing all your budget at production values if you do not have a great script as your foundation. In a world force-fed with information, there's no guarantee that just because someone clicked play, they'll watch your video right to the end. Your script needs to hook the audience and keep them watching.I see three key advantages of using a professional scriptwriterSo yes ... creating great video content is hard ... but with the support of a scriptwriter, you can make the process a great deal easier.