Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingInsight SurveyKLACatchwordsAfriGISBizcommunity.comSmart MediaMpactSportsmans WarehouseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Spar explores egg imports as bird flu hits supplies

6 Oct 2023
Grocery retailer Spar Group is exploring potentially importing eggs from several southern African countries as South Africa's worst outbreak of avian flu hits egg supplies and threatens the supply of chicken meat.
Image by from
Image by Erika Varga from Pixabay

South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an infected flock causing a high death rate.

Producers have warned of chicken meat shortages in the coming weeks after millions of chickens were killed by the outbreak.

Meanwhile, grocery retailers Woolworths and Pick n Pay are limiting the amount of eggs shoppers can buy due to limited stock availability.

SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist
SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist

5 hours ago

Spar is working closely with its approved private label suppliers and partners to secure stock and also "actively collaborating with bigger suppliers and exploring new opportunities to ensure a consistent egg supply and further reduce risk," Jacques Roets, divisional commodities manager for the Spar Group said.

"This diversification strategy includes discussions with several southern African countries to potentially import eggs," Roets added.

Last week, RCL Foods said its poultry unit Rainbow culled 410,000 chickens, while its peers, including the country's largest integrated poultry processor Astral Foods and Quantum Foods, said the outbreak was ravaging a sector already burdened by South Africa's electricity crisis and rising costs.

Source: Reuters.
RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens amid bird flu outbreak

By 29 Sep 2023

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: food security, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, avian influenza, bird flu, Spar Group, poultry industry, chicken industry

Related

SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist
SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist5 hours ago
Pick n Pay asap! relaunches, offering unlimited free delivery for October
Pick n Pay asap! relaunches, offering unlimited free delivery for October6 hours ago
Pick n Pay launches zero-waste supermarket store
Pick n Pay launches zero-waste supermarket store1 day ago
Govt considers vaccination to contain the spread of avian influenza
Govt considers vaccination to contain the spread of avian influenza2 days ago
Customers push trolleys as they shop at a Pick n Pay store at the Trade Route Mall, in Lenasia. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone steps down2 Oct 2023
Pick n Pay's army of franchisees sees the future of retail
Pick n Pay's army of franchisees sees the future of retail29 Sep 2023
Source:
Namibia bans poultry imports from SA due to bird flu28 Sep 2023
Chicken meat producers grapple with power crisis, bird flu, threatening shortage
Chicken meat producers grapple with power crisis, bird flu, threatening shortage21 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz