Brand Influence expands its offering with the launch of Service Insider

Building on the success of their two established community platforms, Beauty Bulletin and Brand Advisor, Service Insider is set to revolutionise the way influential individuals interact with service-related industries.

Bringing influencers and services together

Brand Influence has a long-standing reputation as the go-to agency for connecting brands with targeted consumers. However, many influencers expressed a desire to explore and advocate for services as well. "We listened to their feedback, and Service Insider was born. Service Insider connects you with a community of influential individuals eager to experience and promote your services," said Lori Weiner, co-founder of Brand Influence.

A platform dedicated to service experiences

Service Insider is your gateway to the world of services, encompassing a wide array of sectors such as finance,banking, gaming, mobile, insurance, fitness, dining, hospitality, travel, and more. This exciting addition to the Brand Influence family allows influential individuals to experience services in exchange for their authentic conversations and opinions.

This platform provides a marketplace for service-related engagement, allowing for:

Real conversations: Engage with influencers who provide authentic insights into your services.



Project opportunities: Access a pool of influential individuals who are ready to promote your services.



Authentic influence: Amplify your brand's presence through the power of genuine social media narratives.

Why Brand Influence?

With over 12 years of industry experience, Brand Influence has redefined influencer marketing. They seamlessly connect brands with a community of 100 to 1,000 vetted influencers and their highly engaged audiences. The core of their approach is authenticity, as influencers willingly engage with your services in exchange for authentic opinions. They're passionate about bridging the gap between brands and creators.

For more information on Brand Influence's services and campaigns, please contact az.oc.ecneulfnidnarb@irol.