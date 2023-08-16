Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Machine_EverlyticBurnesseoLevergyHustle MediaTopco MediaBrave GroupDentsuIMC ConferenceKantarNew MediaTLC Worldwide AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingBlue Sky PublicationsMembrana MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


New Media launches AI content solution for small businesses

16 Aug 2023
Issued by: New Media
StoryStation.ai harnesses the award-winning content marketing agency's storytelling experience and tech expertise, empowering businesses with limited marketing budgets to generate their own high-quality content.
New Media launches AI content solution for small businesses

New Media digital solutions division Swipe iX has developed a groundbreaking GPT-4-enabled tool that unlocks the creative potential of AI. StoryStation.ai harnesses the award-winning content marketing agency's storytelling experience and tech expertise, empowering businesses with limited marketing budgets to generate their own high-quality content.

Swipe iX CTO Deon Heunis says: "AI can't replace a professional marketing team or agency, but the proliferation of generative AI in the past year has given everyday business people access to tools that can help them elevate their own marketing efforts. However, using AI to deliver standardised, quality work at scale can be challenging and time consuming. StoryStation.ai is our solution."

StoryStation.ai eliminates the time needed to think up useful ChatGPT prompts. Instead, users can enter a basic prompt or create a simple persona, which the tool then enhances, leading to high-quality outputs.

Heunis says: "With AI, you get out what you put in, which means a user still needs a certain degree of understanding of marketing and content creation to get a good result with ChatGPT. But StoryStation.ai uses a behind-the-scenes AI algorithm to transform your simple input into a powerful input, which leads to powerful results."

StoryStation.ai is just the start of New Media's AI journey. CEO Aileen Lamb explains: "AI is an essential tool. We're using StoryStation.ai to make our own agency more efficient, and we're excited that it gives us an avenue to share our knowledge with SMMEs so that they can bolster their own marketing efforts. Now your local dentist or travel agency can reach and resonate with their target audiences too.

"The ability to create innovations such as StoryStation.ai is exactly why we acquired Swipe iX in 2020. It's paired our 25 years of content marketing expertise with the most innovative software developers in the business, giving our clients a single impactful agency solution – with content that connects and tech that empowers."

Whether you need an AI marketing manager to create a comprehensive marketing plan or an AI event planner to manage the logistics of your next product launch, StoryStation.ai has you covered.

Visit https://storystation.ai and access the beta version today.

NextOptions
New Media
We are New Media, the award-winning content agency that combines decades of storytelling expertise with solid, scalable tech solutions. Our mission is to create the emotional connections between brands and audiences that improve customer affinity and retention and engage employees. We generate measurable return on investment and emotion for our clients by telling stories that matter.
Read more: New Media, Aileen Lamb, Swipe iX

Related

Don't let loadshedding ruin your dinner!
New MediaDon't let loadshedding ruin your dinner!4 Aug 2023
New Media bags 14 international awards in 2022
New MediaNew Media bags 14 international awards in 20226 Feb 2023
Source:
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards announces star winners1 Nov 2022
New Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards
New MediaNew Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards5 Oct 2022
It's 4 golds for New Media in New York
New MediaIt's 4 golds for New Media in New York16 Sep 2022
New Media creative director paints New York purple!
New MediaNew Media creative director paints New York purple!14 Sep 2022
Swipe iX and New Media launch joint innovation lab
New MediaSwipe iX and New Media launch joint innovation lab23 Aug 2022
New Media x Swipe iX win gold for content and tech excellence in New York
New MediaNew Media x Swipe iX win gold for content and tech excellence in New York3 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz