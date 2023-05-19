Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

StoneMscsportsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioMotsepe AdvertisingFCB AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJNPROLC Through The Line CommunicationsDMASAKeys CommunicationsEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyTractor OutdoorMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


5 metaverse myths and 3 ways to reap value from the metaverse

19 May 2023
By: Willie Schoeman and Sheetal Patel
Some of the world's most sophisticated brands have realised that their customers are already spending time in virtual spaces and are looking for ways to reimagine their businesses in the metaverse.
Source © 23rf To take advantage of the metavers, you'll need to get past 5 myths
Source © 23rf 123rf To take advantage of the metavers, you'll need to get past 5 myths

The Gap recently launched its first collection of non-fungible tokens or NFTs on the platform. Selfridges and Charli Cohen celebrated the 25th anniversary of Pokémon by opening a virtual city in the metaverse where shoppers can browse for exclusive digital and physical products.

And recently, more than 50 influential brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana appeared at the first Metaverse Fashion Week, a glitzy fashion show that took place entirely in the metaverse.

The metaverse creates countless new opportunities for retailers and brands by allowing consumers to move seamlessly between two realities.

According to Accenture's Technology Vision 2023, 96% of executives agree the convergence of digital and physical worlds will transform business over the next decade.

Locally industry reports show that almost 80% of South Africans could see themselves interacting with a brand in the metaverse in the future. While commercial applications are still in their infancy, the metaverse is set to transform how retailers and brands interact with consumers If all this sounds a bit farfetched, or more science fiction than reality, think again.

But to take advantage of this emerging marketplace, you'll need to get past some myths.

5 myths about the metaverse

  • Myth 1: The metaverse will arrive someday in the future

    • The metaverse era has begun. Early versions are already emerging – everything from social gaming platforms to fully immersive virtual reality worlds on VR headsets to augmented-reality smartphone experiences.

    Eventually, experts expect the metaverse to develop into a series of shared virtual spaces that people can inhabit as quickly as the real world. South African companies are also joining the metaverse.

    Ubuntuland is a virtual world that exists in Africarare, Africa's first metaverse. Last year, Africarare saw massive demand for virtual land, with companies such as MTN and advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel purchasing real estate in the immersive world. For retailers and brands, the question is not whether they will participate — it's how they will use these new digital spaces to reimagine their businesses.

    Supplied: Boity's Queen Boity avatar reveals her first virtual reality music video
    Ubuntuland: Africa's first metaverse marketplace launches

    By 1 Mar 2022

  • Myth 2: Most consumers have no interest in paying for products that exist only in the metaverse

    • More consumers are buying or interested in "virtual fashion" – clothes or accessories for an avatar. Nikeland was one of the first proof of concepts for mainstream metaverse commerce. It facilitated a Nike-branded gaming experience and, crucially, allowed users to buy virtual goods from Nike itself. As a result, Nike's digital results now represent 26% of its total Nike brand revenue and have received over 21 million visitors.

  • Myth 3: Virtual and augmented reality is only relevant for beauty, fashion, and luxury brands

    While avatars in an online platform may be decked out in branded sneakers, apparel and beauty companies are not the only ones venturing into the metaverse.

    McDonald's has filed a trademark for a virtual restaurant in the metaverse that will deliver real burgers and fries to your door. For Halloween last year, Chipotle became the first restaurant brand to open a virtual location on the Roblox platform — with early visitors dressed (virtually) in costume qualifying for a free burrito.

    Speaking of Roblox, Game was the first retailer in South Africa to join the metaverse through a Roblox treasure hunt game, which offered gamers the opportunity to win over R70 000 in vouchers leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

  • Myth 4: You need expensive VR headsets

    • Some virtual applications require VR headsets for the whole experience. But not all. A great example would be Woolworth's 'Virtual Try On' service which enables customers to try on hundreds of shades of lipsticks, eye shadows and mascaras through their smartphone application.

    Retailers should think about the metaverse as a continuum of immersive experiences and experimenting across the board with live-stream shopping events, virtual digital stores and other experiences that can be accessed from a smartphone, a tablet or, for those who choose a VR headset. In other words, this could be an extension of e-commerce – allowing a more immersive shopping process.

    Why unified commerce is crucial to retail relevance
    Why unified commerce is crucial to retail relevance

    25 Apr 2023

  • Myth 5: The metaverse will replace physical stores

    • The metaverse is not a replacement for physical stores – it's an extension. Over 50% of consumers anticipate spending more time in digital spaces. That will allow retailers to experiment with building deeper relationships with their consumer base. For instance, offering a VIP experience for your top customers by connecting them 'live' with an expert/brand ambassador who can provide consultation as they meet up in a virtual store or showroom.

    Consider what this would do for your employee value proposition, allowing them to work from anywhere.In many ways, the metaverse may resemble the early days of online or mobile commerce.

    Consumers will be shifting more of their work lives, leisure time and shopping excursions to immersive platforms, like the Gucci Garden, where users can wander through virtual recreations of iconic Gucci campaigns from the past. And that means retailers will need to imagine ways to create a memorable virtual experience for their consumers – not to mention their digital avatars.

3 ways to reap value from the metaverse

The metaverse may seem daunting or opaque, but businesses can move ahead by keeping their strategies focused and straightforward. The prize is huge for companies that take an integrated approach and tap into the total and vibrant potential of the metaverse for customers.

Here are the three no-regret moves that businesses need to take to engage consumers truly:

  • Be consumer obsessed: Engage consumers from the start. Consumer insights must be integral at each product lifecycle stage, from ideation to design and development. To do this, companies need to stand up "voice of the consumer" (VoC) initiatives early and ensure that what they learn from these initiatives is given the same weight as engineering and technology requirements when steering the direction of the product.

  • Understand that this is a continuous learning journey: Businesses must recognise that they are beginning their metaverse journey with consumers. They will be defining and shaping the future of the metaverse landscape together. Businesses need to make the VoC an integral part of their organisations and ensure these persist long into the future to encapsulate the long-term vision of the metaverse.

  • Build for now, plan for the future: While consumers are focused on what the metaverse can do for them today, businesses need to look towards the future of the industry's development as a cohesive unit. Dedicating a team to define a metaverse "north star" future and creating alignment across the business, will lay the foundation for future innovation as the industry evolves.

Running through all of this is the need to start thinking about the metaverse as something that will become as ubiquitous in consumers' day-to-day lives, as the internet and mobile devices are today.

NextOptions

About Willie Schoeman and Sheetal Patel

Willie Schoeman is the consumer goods and retail lead and Sheetal Patel is the management consulting principal director for Accenture in Africa.
Read more: Accenture, the metaverse

Related

Media strategies for an atomised, multidimensional landscape
StoneMedia strategies for an atomised, multidimensional landscape31 minutes ago
Using technology to fight customer volatility - Accenture
StoneUsing technology to fight customer volatility - Accenture5 May 2023
Source © ra2studio A brand can be guilty by association on social media
Guilt by association on social media: What can organisations do?3 May 2023
Accenture Technology Vision 2023: Generative AI to usher in a bold new future
StoneAccenture Technology Vision 2023: Generative AI to usher in a bold new future31 Mar 2023
How can content streaming be a better consumer experience?
StoneHow can content streaming be a better consumer experience?20 Mar 2023
In a changing environment, openness, and inclusion are critical features of a CX benchmark study
Ask AfrikaIn a changing environment, openness, and inclusion are critical features of a CX benchmark study13 Feb 2023
Biz Most Read Award winners January 2023
Bizcommunity.comBiz Most Read Award winners January 20231 Feb 2023
Accenture Life Trends Report 2023 forecasts relationship dynamic shift between business and people
StoneAccenture Life Trends Report 2023 forecasts relationship dynamic shift between business and people26 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz