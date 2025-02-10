Alpha Like Z: Patterns of growing financial confidence across emerging generations

Is Gen Z the most financially confident generation yet? Recent insights from Sanlam’s Financial Confidence Index (FCI) reveal that Zennials— Gen Zs and Millennials, born between 1992 and 2002 – exhibit unprecedented levels of financial confidence; higher than Gen X and Boomers.

Source: Pexels.

The trends point towards an upward trajectory of financial savviness, confidence, and resilience in every successive generation, driven by a mix of technological proficiency, early education, and supportive environments. Will the pattern continue for Generation Alpha?

The rise of financially confident Zennials

Sanam Naran, registered psychologist, highlights the factors contributing to Gen Z's noteworthy confidence. "The FCI showed that Gen Z seems significantly more optimistic than previous generations, which directly influences their financial confidence.

"Social media plays a big role, offering succinct and engaging finance-related content. Additionally, money is no longer such a taboo topic; families and friends may be more open to discussing finances, fostering a healthy and informed dialogue."

Dr Mavis Mazhura, a behavioural finance expert, elaborates on some of the positive money patterns we’re seeing in younger generations:

Increased financial literacy: US research indicates that 73% of Millennials and 55% of Gen Zs grew up in families that discussed money, compared to 41% of Baby Boomers. Open conversations about money can significantly improve financial literacy in younger generations. South Africans seem less inclined to ‘talk money’ despite the optimal outcomes this promotes. We need to keep normalising discussing the ‘F (finances) word’ at home.

Saving and investing early: Millennials and Gen Z are less likely to start with debt. Many benefit from parent-initiated investments, earning some the nickname "trust fund babies". Starting to save and invest early has become a cornerstone of wealth building for these generations.

Focus on debt management: With greater financial literacy, younger generations are increasingly aware of the importance of managing debt. Many avoid debt entirely or prioritise paying off high-interest loans quickly.

Emphasis on financial independence: Younger people are drawn to the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement, focusing on aggressive saving and investing strategies to achieve financial independence earlier in life.

Understanding the Gen Z edge

Mazhura, offers further insights into the factors behind Gen Z's financial confidence. “As digital natives, Gen Zs leverage technology to manage finances effectively.

Their exposure to global issues fosters social awareness and a sense of purpose, while supportive environments that support such attributes as financial education, inclusivity, and great mental-health —enhance empowerment. Gen Z’s entrepreneurial spirit and access to diverse role models through social media further bolster their self-assurance and drive. In fact, the FCI shows Millennials and Gen Zs are ‘hustling’ harder than any previous generations.”

The FCI also showed Gen Zs are more optimistic, open to advice, and more satisfied with their current lifestyles than other generations – all adding to their overall confidence.

Much of this may be linked to their eagerness to keep learning and diversify their incomes. Interestingly, this generation grew up during the pandemic, which may also contribute to a certain level of financial caution – possibly pushing their financial planning and goal-setting behaviours.

Will the confidence continue? Generation Alpha:

As the youngest generation, Gen Alpha is already displaying early financial habits that suggest the continuation of these positive patterns. Mazhura observes, "Gen Alpha engages with money earlier than their predecessors.

"They are tech-savvy, conscientious spenders, and demonstrate a strong sense of social responsibility. Their financial behaviours are shaped by early exposure to digital tools and the emphasis on financial literacy instilled by their Millennial and Gen X parents. This is helping the generational shift in money attitudes.”

She adds that Gen Alpha focuses on value-driven spending and charitable giving, which all points to a generation committed to both personal financial growth and societal impact.

Building financial confidence in youth

Raising financially confident children requires education, practical application, and positive reinforcement. Mazhura advises starting early by setting financial goals, encouraging earning through age-appropriate activities, and teaching budgeting, all supported by open communication and positive feedback.

Naran adds, “You need to model confidence – if you are a parent or caregiver that is constantly anxious or fearful about finances, younger generations pick up on this.

"Teach children money isn’t a taboo topic through age-appropriate conversations. These should take place in a healthy manner, where you make space for their opinions and questions, and you do not impose your own fears and views onto them.”