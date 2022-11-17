Hoorah wins Newcomer Agency of the Year and 7 more awards at the 2022 Assegai Awards

Hoorah has announced that it has won Newcomer Agency of the Year and seven more awards at this year's Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards. The event took place at The Venue in Melrose Arch on Thursday, 10 November 2022.

After Hoorah’s success at the Pendoring Awards and the 2022 New Generation Awards, where Hoorah took home nine awards for their work on Bain’s Whisky, Nestlé, and Hi-Tec, it was no surprise to see Hoorah winning eight Assegai Awards, including the prestigious 2022 Newcomer Agency of the Year Award.

“2022 was the first year we decided to enter the Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards, and to receive the Newcomer Agency of the Year and multiple awards spread across numerous categories, is testament to the trajectory of the Hoorah Group and the creative output of the agency,” says Marco Russolillo, Group executive creative director.

One of Hoorah’s top campaigns of 2021 for the Distell brand Bain’s Whisky’s Sonic Symphony campaign, received well-deserved acclaim at this year’s Assegai Awards. This campaign was deeply entrenched in the local whisky giant’s positioning, 'curiosity fuelled by experimentation', as the entire campaign was an experiment, exploring what would happen when whisky was made to music. The campaign included a successful collaboration with SA musician Tellaman, which introduced Bain’s Whisky to a younger South African demographic, while still retaining its existing target consumers. You can find out more about this campaign here.

“Our relationship with Bain’s Whisky and the larger Distell Group is proving to be a fruitful one. It’s a partnership that is truly important to us as a Group, as we thoroughly enjoy Distell and their culture. The Distell brands we are working on are all exciting, with immense opportunity for innovation and growth,” says Anine de Wet, client service director.

In its latest campaign for London-born heritage brand, Hi-Tec, Hoorah saw an opportunity to do some good. Cleverly re-releasing a modern redesign of the Hi-Tec tennis shoe worn by Nelson Mandela during his long walk to freedom, the Hi-Tec Freedom Shared campaign raised funds for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund by auctioning off a limited edition pair of Hi-Tec Freedom 67 sneakers. The Hi-Tec Freedom Shared campaign earned Hoorah two silver and one gold Assegai Award in the CSR/Social Good category. Read more about the campaign here.

“What excites us at Hoorah is doing work that is purpose led, like the Hi-Tec Freedom Shared campaign. Work that evokes human emotions,” adds Anine de Wet. “Of course, functional advertising has a time and place, but at Hoorah we tend to lean towards work that drives results for clients, and often, it’s the purpose-driven work that’s the spearhead to success.”

Responsible for a silver and a leader Assegai Award was Hoorah’s Nestlé Belly Bestie Mobile game. The team at Hoorah conceptualised a digital experience that instilled positive behaviour change in kids, resulting in healthier food- and lifestyle-related habits. Read more about the campaign here.

The accolades awarded to Hoorah were:

Newcomer of the Year 2022: Hoorah



Gold – Hoorah for Hi-Tec Freedom Shared (Special campaign in CSR/Social Good)



Silver – Hoorah for Nestlé Belly Bestie (Mobile)



Silver – Hoorah for Hi-Tec Freedom Shared (Special Integrated Campaign)



Silver – Hoorah for Hi-Tec Freedom Shared (Retail and e-tail)



Bronze – Hoorah for Bains Sonic Symphony (Special Integrated Campaign)



Leader – Hoorah for Nestlé Belly Bestie (Consumer products and services)



Leader – Hoorah for Bain’s Sonic Symphony (Food and beverage)

About Hoorah

Hoorah is a full-service agency with offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and London, driving business results through digital media tech, data and creativity. We do this by applying creativity alongside data-led thinking. Furthermore, we build world-class internal digital capabilities for clients.



