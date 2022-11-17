Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuHoorah DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationAlgoa FMSappiMotion IconPrimedia BroadcastingTradewayMeltwaterOrnicoHellopeterTalkwalkerTopco MediaeMediaOliverEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior - Middleweight Retoucher Freelancer Cape Town
  • Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Digital and Online Fashion Retail Manager Johannesburg
  • SEM Search and Web Strategist Johannesburg
  • Junior/Entry Level - Content Producer (Imagery/Video) Johannesburg
  • Digital Account Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Data Analyst Cape Town
  • Paid Campaign Specialist Cape Town
  • Digital Copywriter George
  • Google Ads/Paid Media Specialist Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Hoorah wins Newcomer Agency of the Year and 7 more awards at the 2022 Assegai Awards

    17 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Hoorah Digital
    Hoorah has announced that it has won Newcomer Agency of the Year and seven more awards at this year's Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards. The event took place at The Venue in Melrose Arch on Thursday, 10 November 2022.
    Hoorah wins Newcomer Agency of the Year and 7 more awards at the 2022 Assegai Awards

    After Hoorah’s success at the Pendoring Awards and the 2022 New Generation Awards, where Hoorah took home nine awards for their work on Bain’s Whisky, Nestlé, and Hi-Tec, it was no surprise to see Hoorah winning eight Assegai Awards, including the prestigious 2022 Newcomer Agency of the Year Award.

    “2022 was the first year we decided to enter the Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards, and to receive the Newcomer Agency of the Year and multiple awards spread across numerous categories, is testament to the trajectory of the Hoorah Group and the creative output of the agency,” says Marco Russolillo, Group executive creative director.

    One of Hoorah’s top campaigns of 2021 for the Distell brand Bain’s Whisky’s Sonic Symphony campaign, received well-deserved acclaim at this year’s Assegai Awards. This campaign was deeply entrenched in the local whisky giant’s positioning, 'curiosity fuelled by experimentation', as the entire campaign was an experiment, exploring what would happen when whisky was made to music. The campaign included a successful collaboration with SA musician Tellaman, which introduced Bain’s Whisky to a younger South African demographic, while still retaining its existing target consumers. You can find out more about this campaign here.

    “Our relationship with Bain’s Whisky and the larger Distell Group is proving to be a fruitful one. It’s a partnership that is truly important to us as a Group, as we thoroughly enjoy Distell and their culture. The Distell brands we are working on are all exciting, with immense opportunity for innovation and growth,” says Anine de Wet, client service director.

    In its latest campaign for London-born heritage brand, Hi-Tec, Hoorah saw an opportunity to do some good. Cleverly re-releasing a modern redesign of the Hi-Tec tennis shoe worn by Nelson Mandela during his long walk to freedom, the Hi-Tec Freedom Shared campaign raised funds for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund by auctioning off a limited edition pair of Hi-Tec Freedom 67 sneakers. The Hi-Tec Freedom Shared campaign earned Hoorah two silver and one gold Assegai Award in the CSR/Social Good category. Read more about the campaign here.

    “What excites us at Hoorah is doing work that is purpose led, like the Hi-Tec Freedom Shared campaign. Work that evokes human emotions,” adds Anine de Wet. “Of course, functional advertising has a time and place, but at Hoorah we tend to lean towards work that drives results for clients, and often, it’s the purpose-driven work that’s the spearhead to success.”

    Responsible for a silver and a leader Assegai Award was Hoorah’s Nestlé Belly Bestie Mobile game. The team at Hoorah conceptualised a digital experience that instilled positive behaviour change in kids, resulting in healthier food- and lifestyle-related habits. Read more about the campaign here.

    The accolades awarded to Hoorah were:

    • Newcomer of the Year 2022: Hoorah
    • Gold – Hoorah for Hi-Tec Freedom Shared (Special campaign in CSR/Social Good)
    • Silver – Hoorah for Nestlé Belly Bestie (Mobile)
    • Silver – Hoorah for Hi-Tec Freedom Shared (Special Integrated Campaign)
    • Silver – Hoorah for Hi-Tec Freedom Shared (Retail and e-tail)
    • Bronze – Hoorah for Bains Sonic Symphony (Special Integrated Campaign)
    • Leader – Hoorah for Nestlé Belly Bestie (Consumer products and services)
    • Leader – Hoorah for Bain’s Sonic Symphony (Food and beverage)

    About Hoorah

    Hoorah is a full-service agency with offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and London, driving business results through digital media tech, data and creativity. We do this by applying creativity alongside data-led thinking. Furthermore, we build world-class internal digital capabilities for clients.

    NextOptions
    Hoorah Digital
    We digitally transform brands in an ever-changing world. We do this by applying creativity alongside innovative tech & data-led ideas. The result for brands is growth, sales and future certainty.
    Read more: Nestlé, Nelson Mandela, Distell Group, Marco Russolillo, Anine de Wet

    Related

    Women rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022
    Topco MediaWomen rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 20221 day ago
    Hoorah celebrates its wins at the 2022 Pendoring Awards
    Hoorah DigitalHoorah celebrates its wins at the 2022 Pendoring Awards9 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Major brands failing to meet plastic sustainability goals3 Nov 2022
    Image supplied: Trevor Jones
    #MusicExchange: A catch-up with global composer Trevor Jones1 Nov 2022
    Wunderman Thompson wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award
    Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award26 Oct 2022
    How to build your personal brand and accelerate your career progression
    CareerJunctionHow to build your personal brand and accelerate your career progression21 Oct 2022
    Nestlé names Nicole Roos first female MD for East and Southern Africa
    Nestlé names Nicole Roos first female MD for East and Southern Africa19 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Lindt's chocolate bunny trade mark win shows shape matters to consumers12 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz