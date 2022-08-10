Digital identities present opportunities for brands

Consumers are increasingly immersing themselves in the digital world and a growing number of brands are listening and entering this space. The result is an abundance of business opportunities.

Source: © Twitter Twitter Work by identity designer and beauty futurist Dr Alex Box

Identity is beginning to enter the virtual realm as people seek to express themselves digitally.

Inclusion, diversity and personalised options

We are moving beyond a simple username to encompass additional identifying characteristics, as users look to be represented authentically.

They are looking for inclusion, diversity and personalised options. ‘The Sims 4’ game, for example, has introduced a way for players to customise their pronouns.

No boundaries

In cyberspace, users are not limited to the boundaries of the real world and can represent their identities any way they like.

For instance, in the March Through Time event on Fortnite, players can witness Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic 17-minute speech for civil rights while representing themselves as they choose – and not necessarily in human form.

Parallel lives

As more people begin to embrace virtual spaces, this digital world must cater for the diversity of identities found in the physical world and for those wishing to represent their unique attributes.

We are heading towards having parallel lives in the metaverse. It started with skins in gaming and has progressed to digital fashion, which offers a lot more than physical clothing can.

From space being created for Muslims in the metaverse to H&M offering a skin recycling service in Animal Crossing, it’s becoming possible for individuals to project their values in the virtual realm.

What can businesses do about it?

Consumers are looking for products that reflect the identities they want to express and as such, innovative businesses could look to design such products.

The Unhidden project for example gives disabled people accurate avatars, so they look like themselves in virtual worlds.

This concept is also giving rise to a new career path – that of identity designer. Dr Alex Box is one of them: “I see identity design as the next important step to how we communicate and interpret multiple selves in the metaverse.”

This article was originally published by Flux Trends and written by Faeeza Khan.