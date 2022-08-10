Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Media KrateDistellAsk AfrikaTechsys DigitalBrave GroupBroad MediaJacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaAFDAKantaricandi CQNew MediaMettlestateEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Multimedia Designer/Video Editor Remote
  • Maze-One Sales and Marketing Intern Cape Town
  • Traffic Intern Cape Town
  • Client Service Intern Cape Town
  • Paid Media Team Lead Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Programmatic Social Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Programmatic Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Search Cape Town
  • Analytics Manager Cape Town
  • Analytics Specialist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Digital identities present opportunities for brands

    10 Aug 2022
    Consumers are increasingly immersing themselves in the digital world and a growing number of brands are listening and entering this space. The result is an abundance of business opportunities.
    Source: © Twitter Work by identity designer and beauty futurist Dr Alex Box
    Source: © Twitter Twitter Work by identity designer and beauty futurist Dr Alex Box

    Consumers are increasingly immersing themselves in the digital world and a growing number of brands are listening and entering this space. The result is an abundance of business opportunities.

    Identity is beginning to enter the virtual realm as people seek to express themselves digitally.

    Inclusion, diversity and personalised options

    We are moving beyond a simple username to encompass additional identifying characteristics, as users look to be represented authentically.

    They are looking for inclusion, diversity and personalised options. ‘The Sims 4’ game, for example, has introduced a way for players to customise their pronouns.

    No boundaries

    In cyberspace, users are not limited to the boundaries of the real world and can represent their identities any way they like.

    For instance, in the March Through Time event on Fortnite, players can witness Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic 17-minute speech for civil rights while representing themselves as they choose – and not necessarily in human form.

    Parallel lives

    As more people begin to embrace virtual spaces, this digital world must cater for the diversity of identities found in the physical world and for those wishing to represent their unique attributes.

    We are heading towards having parallel lives in the metaverse. It started with skins in gaming and has progressed to digital fashion, which offers a lot more than physical clothing can.

    From space being created for Muslims in the metaverse to H&M offering a skin recycling service in Animal Crossing, it’s becoming possible for individuals to project their values in the virtual realm.

    What can businesses do about it?

    Consumers are looking for products that reflect the identities they want to express and as such, innovative businesses could look to design such products.

    The Unhidden project for example gives disabled people accurate avatars, so they look like themselves in virtual worlds.

    This concept is also giving rise to a new career path – that of identity designer. Dr Alex Box is one of them: “I see identity design as the next important step to how we communicate and interpret multiple selves in the metaverse.”

    This article was originally published by Flux Trends and written by Faeeza Khan.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Flux Trends, digital world, metaverse

    Related

    #LetsTalkDigital: Is SA ready to hop onto the Metaverse Train?
    #LetsTalkDigital: Is SA ready to hop onto the Metaverse Train?28 Jul 2022
    Image supplied. Ubuntuland central kraal
    World Data Lab partners with africarare metaverse25 Jul 2022
    Source: © Techcabal South Africans are ready to hop on “the metaverse train?
    Is SA ready for the metaverse train?30 Jun 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Puma partners with 10KTF Shop for its biggest Web3 collab yet28 Jun 2022
    Source:
    Red and Yellow launches Creating Meaning in the Metaverse summit24 Jun 2022
    Wunderman Thompson launches 'Inspiration Beach' in the metaverse
    Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson launches 'Inspiration Beach' in the metaverse22 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz