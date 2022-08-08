4th Connected Womxn nominations now open

The event will recognise shapeshifters across the digital technology and media and marketing industries.
The Connected Womxn Series is an IAB Transformation Council initiative and exists to build a community of senior women industry leaders across the C- and B+ suite.
Connected Womxn aims to create support structures and opportunities for senior industry leaders to connect, collectively develop solutions for some of the toughest challenges related to gender parity and growth and ultimately create a space where leaders can openly share some of their personal struggles.
“According to the United Nations, the global crisis of the past two years has greatly impacted women, significantly setting back the gender parity agenda by nearly 25 years,” says Asha Patel, IAB South Africa Women’s Council and Connected Womxn lead, and head of B2B marketing for sub-Saharan Africa and head of Marketing for South Africa at Google.
“For this reason, the digital media and marketing, and technology sectors need to focus on initiatives and activities that advance the UN’s fifth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to achieve gender equality,” she says.
“Our programme Connected Womxn has been built with this in mind, ” adds Patel.
The fourth Connected Womxn event will be a celebration of strong women who have made an impact and continue to drive change in the technology, and digital media and marketing industries.
The event and Connected Womxn’s core purpose is in line with this year’s Women’s Day theme — ‘Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Improved Resilience’.
Nominations are now open across five categories with the following criteria:
By Lucia Mabasa, Issued by pinpoint one 3 days ago
“South Africa has committed to achieving gender equality by 2030 and we hope that by shining a light and honouring the women leaders of our industry, we can emphasise the need for women leaders, empower the next generation of females and banish “imposter syndrome” from our vocabulary and our thoughts,” adds Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa.
“We want to further encourage young women and instil in them the confidence, growth mindset and ambition to become the leaders of tomorrow.”The fourth Connected Womxn event takes place at Machine_ Johannesburg and will be live-streamed via YouTube on 30 September 2022.
To nominate your Connected Womxn Shapeshifter, click here.