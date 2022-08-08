4th Connected Womxn nominations now open

The fourth Connected Womxn event - in celebration of Women's Day on Tuesday, 9 August - has been announced by the IAB South Africa Transformation Council, in partnership with Google South Africa, Meta, TBWA and Machine_.

Image supplied.

Recognising shapeshifters

The event will recognise shapeshifters across the digital technology and media and marketing industries.

The Connected Womxn Series is an IAB Transformation Council initiative and exists to build a community of senior women industry leaders across the C- and B+ suite.

Connected Womxn aims to create support structures and opportunities for senior industry leaders to connect, collectively develop solutions for some of the toughest challenges related to gender parity and growth and ultimately create a space where leaders can openly share some of their personal struggles.

Gender parity agenda set back

“According to the United Nations, the global crisis of the past two years has greatly impacted women, significantly setting back the gender parity agenda by nearly 25 years,” says Asha Patel, IAB South Africa Women’s Council and Connected Womxn lead, and head of B2B marketing for sub-Saharan Africa and head of Marketing for South Africa at Google.

“For this reason, the digital media and marketing, and technology sectors need to focus on initiatives and activities that advance the UN’s fifth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to achieve gender equality,” she says.

“Our programme Connected Womxn has been built with this in mind, ” adds Patel.

Women’s Day theme

The fourth Connected Womxn event will be a celebration of strong women who have made an impact and continue to drive change in the technology, and digital media and marketing industries.

The event and Connected Womxn’s core purpose is in line with this year’s Women’s Day theme — ‘Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Improved Resilience’.

Category nominations

Nominations are now open across five categories with the following criteria:

Connected Womxn Shapeshifter: Marketer of the YearAn inspirational woman who has led transformational work in their organisation and industry. They will have done so by developing and empowering a strong team and contributing to sustainable marketing that has had a positive impact on the communities in which they and their organisation operates.



Connected Womxn Shapeshifter: Diversity and Inclusion Marketer of the YearA woman who has driven a strong diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda within their organisation and industry. They will have integrated DEI into everything they do to drive meaningful and lasting transformation across the organisation, industry and country.



Connected Womxn Shapeshifter: Rising Star of the YearA woman who has been working in marketing for five years or less. Within this time, they will have contributed greatly to driving impact within and for their organisation through innovative, creative thinking and a deep hunger to learn and grow.



Connected Womxn Shapeshifter: Digital Shaper of the YearA woman who is a thought leader in technology. They lead organisations through digital change and inspire their peers and the industry to embrace the fast-paced world of digital technology.



Connected Womxn Shapeshifter: Womxn’s Advocate of the YearA woman who acts as a strong and powerful voice. They are and have driven the advancement of other women in their organisation and across their industry.

Gender equality by 2023

“South Africa has committed to achieving gender equality by 2030 and we hope that by shining a light and honouring the women leaders of our industry, we can emphasise the need for women leaders, empower the next generation of females and banish “imposter syndrome” from our vocabulary and our thoughts,” adds Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa.

“We want to further encourage young women and instil in them the confidence, growth mindset and ambition to become the leaders of tomorrow.”The fourth Connected Womxn event takes place at Machine_ Johannesburg and will be live-streamed via YouTube on 30 September 2022.

To nominate your Connected Womxn Shapeshifter, click here.