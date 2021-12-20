Pivoting to digital-first: Topco Media launches Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition

Just when we were starting to allow ourselves a frisson of happy expectation at the thought of celebrating the end of 2021 – boom!!! A limpet the shape of Omicron blew a hole in the hull. Our tourism/hospitality industry has been reeling from the subsequent knee-jerk, illogical travel bans imposed upon South Africa, when in fact our amazing scientists identified the strain which was already loose in the world.
And, as a result of the travel bans imposed on African countries, families are no longer able to look forward to seeing loved ones from whom they have been apart. According to reports, Omicron is showing signs of a weakening of the virus and scientists are hoping that this is signalling the wane of Covid-19. However, time will only tell.
Pushing forward
Some kinds of uncertainty are good for us – it’s where possibility lies – other kinds are depleting and eroding, especially when they affect our mental, physical, financial and emotional well being. In its 25 years of existence, Topco Media
has been deliberate about its focus: celebrating success and providing inspiration for businesses and entrepreneurs in South Africa and around the world. And now more than ever we all need that boost that comes from others who are resiliently pushing through and sharing their stories.
Taking a step back and looking at 2021, in terms of what there was to celebrate for the theme of this 18th edition of Top Performing
, the stand-out sector was technology – which should have its own cape and suit of lycra because it really did save the day for companies, like Topco, which two years ago had to pivot to digital-first with no prior warning.
A look inside
And who better as our cover icon to represent what technology was able to do to help us not only survive, but eventually thrive, than Abe Smith
, the head of International for Zoom Video Communications? Abe is an industry decorated technology executive, who is recognised for building high-growth global teams at leading enterprise cloud companies such as Oracle and Cisco, where he held senior roles. Special features include:
- We go to ‘infinity and beyond’ with Elon Musk
- A comprehensive Stats SA economic overview of 2021.
- Interviews and podcasts with Ashraf Garder, Scott Picken, Brett Cooper, Sean Sanders.
- A wealth of tips and advice (literally) on how to scale, manage remotely, keep your customers satisfied and engineer B2B growth.
- Our ‘Lifestyle Section’ celebrates top performers and creatives across South Africa, and provides a guide for business management apps that will streamline your day-to-day processes.
.
