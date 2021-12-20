Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Best of BizBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaDentsuMonetary LibraryKeys CommunicationsProvantage Media GroupEbony+IvoryBusiness and Arts South AfricaDStvBizcommunity.comHot 102.7FMStudent VillageWetpaintFlow CommunicationsAlgoa FMTBWAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior/Mid Level SEO Specialist Cape Town
  • SEO Content Writing Internship Cape Town
  • Digital Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Marketing Internship Cape Town
  • Junior Digital Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • UX Designer: Online Education Sector Cape Town
  • Photographer Cape Town
  • E-commerce Manager Cape Town
  • Junior Multimedia Designer Cape Town
  • Paid Campaign Manager Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Pivoting to digital-first: Topco Media launches Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition

    20 Dec 2021
    Issued by: Topco Media
    An image which sums up the last couple of years (without including expletives) is that of building a ship at the same time as sailing it.
    Pivoting to digital-first: Topco Media launches Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition
    Just when we were starting to allow ourselves a frisson of happy expectation at the thought of celebrating the end of 2021 – boom!!! A limpet the shape of Omicron blew a hole in the hull. Our tourism/hospitality industry has been reeling from the subsequent knee-jerk, illogical travel bans imposed upon South Africa, when in fact our amazing scientists identified the strain which was already loose in the world.

    And, as a result of the travel bans imposed on African countries, families are no longer able to look forward to seeing loved ones from whom they have been apart. According to reports, Omicron is showing signs of a weakening of the virus and scientists are hoping that this is signalling the wane of Covid-19. However, time will only tell.

    Pushing forward


    Some kinds of uncertainty are good for us – it’s where possibility lies – other kinds are depleting and eroding, especially when they affect our mental, physical, financial and emotional well being. In its 25 years of existence, Topco Media has been deliberate about its focus: celebrating success and providing inspiration for businesses and entrepreneurs in South Africa and around the world. And now more than ever we all need that boost that comes from others who are resiliently pushing through and sharing their stories.

    Taking a step back and looking at 2021, in terms of what there was to celebrate for the theme of this 18th edition of Top Performing, the stand-out sector was technology – which should have its own cape and suit of lycra because it really did save the day for companies, like Topco, which two years ago had to pivot to digital-first with no prior warning.

    Pivoting to digital-first: Topco Media launches Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition

    A look inside


    And who better as our cover icon to represent what technology was able to do to help us not only survive, but eventually thrive, than Abe Smith, the head of International for Zoom Video Communications? Abe is an industry decorated technology executive, who is recognised for building high-growth global teams at leading enterprise cloud companies such as Oracle and Cisco, where he held senior roles. Special features include:

    • We go to ‘infinity and beyond’ with Elon Musk
    • A comprehensive Stats SA economic overview of 2021.
    • Interviews and podcasts with Ashraf Garder, Scott Picken, Brett Cooper, Sean Sanders.
    • A wealth of tips and advice (literally) on how to scale, manage remotely, keep your customers satisfied and engineer B2B growth.
    • Our ‘Lifestyle Section’ celebrates top performers and creatives across South Africa, and provides a guide for business management apps that will streamline your day-to-day processes.

    Check out the 18th Edition of Top Performing Companies – in digi mag format – here.

    Pivoting to digital-first: Topco Media launches Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition

    For more information on how you can get involved with the Top Performing brand and upcoming editions, please contact Judy Twaambo Chileshe on email: az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.obmaawt | cell: +27 64 006 0621 | office: +27 86 000 9590.
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Read more: Oracle, Cisco, Scott Picken, Elon Musk, Sean Sanders, Abe Smith

    Related

    Richfield launches new world-class campuses
    Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRichfield launches new world-class campuses14 Dec 2021
    Source: ©mangostar -
    More shoppers panic buying ahead of festive season - report25 Nov 2021
    The increasing trend of AI in advertising/marketing lead generation
    The increasing trend of AI in advertising/marketing lead generation11 Oct 2021
    Business sector prospers in the face of global pandemic - Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition
    Topco MediaBusiness sector prospers in the face of global pandemic - Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition2 Sep 2021
    Global Citizen announces lineup for Global Citizen Live 2021
    OnPoint PRGlobal Citizen announces lineup for Global Citizen Live 202128 Jul 2021
    Primedia Broadcasting appoints Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting appoints Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer26 Jul 2021
    Source: Twitter
    Musk, Dorsey and Wood are clear: crypto is the future22 Jul 2021
    Space tourism: Rockets emit 100 times more CO2 per passenger than flights - imagine a whole industry
    Space tourism: Rockets emit 100 times more CO2 per passenger than flights - imagine a whole industry20 Jul 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz