Seacom's NextGen Programme is shaping Africa's future tech leaders

Seacom is proud to welcome the newest cohort of graduates into its NextGen Digital Graduate Programme, a transformative initiative designed to equip young professionals with the digital skills required to navigate the future of technology. These graduates officially began their two-year journey on 1 February 2025, marking a significant step in their careers and Seacom's ongoing mission to develop Africa's digital workforce.

According to Alpheus Mangale, Seacom Group CEO, the rapid evolution of technology demands a skilled and adaptable workforce to emerging digital trends. Seacom developed its NextGen Digital Graduate Programme in direct response to this industry need.

"We recognise that the future of digital infrastructure and services depends on having a highly skilled workforce. The NextGen Digital Graduate Programme is our commitment to developing the next generation of African digital leaders who will drive innovation and enhance connectivity across the continent," he says.

A strategic investment in digital talent

"The NextGen Digital Graduate Programme is a critical part of Seacom's long-term strategy to build expertise in key technological areas, including Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), DevOps, and Data Analytics," states Mangale. "By nurturing young talent and integrating them into Seacom's operations, the programme strengthens our talent pipeline while supporting our broader five-year plan.

Beyond technical skills, Seacom aims to cultivate well-rounded professionals who understand the dynamics of a fast-paced digital environment. It means exposing graduates to real-world business challenges, cross-functional collaboration, and mentorship from industry experts.

The structure of the programme includes:

1. Rotational exposure across business units – Graduates will rotate across Seacom's business units, gaining firsthand experience in various functions, from network infrastructure to digital services.

2. Hands-on projects and industry certifications – The programme is designed to provide graduates with practical experience, enabling them to work on real projects that contribute to Seacom's operations. Graduates can earn globally recognised certifications, including Cisco Meraki Levels 1 and 2, Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP), and ARUBA Networking Solutions (HPE Certified). These certifications will enhance their skills and employability in the competitive tech industry.

3. Mentorship and leadership development – Each graduate is paired with an experienced mentor to guide them through their professional journey. Graduates from the 2023 cohort, who have now transitioned into permanent roles at Seacom, will serve as buddies for the incoming cohort, creating a cycle of mentorship and support.

A 98% absorption rate for the 2023 cohort

A remarkable highlight of Seacom's NextGen Graduate Programme is its 98% absorption rate for the 2023 cohort. Seacom has offered every participant from the first intake a permanent position in the company, an achievement that sets Seacom apart from other graduate programmes in the industry.

Sachin Sookoo, a graduate from the 2023 cohort, shares his experience: "Starting my career as a graduate at Seacom was both exciting and challenging, but the journey has been enriching. One of the most valuable aspects of my experience was being encouraged to step out of my comfort zone by taking on new projects, sharing my ideas, and leading initiatives. Looking back, I realise how much I've grown in technical skills, confidence, and adaptability. The transition from being a graduate to a full-time professional has been transformative."

Mmamoshole Sekhololo, another graduate from the 2023 cohort, adds: "Joining Seacom as a graduate was the perfect launchpad for my career. Seacom's commitment to growth and learning gave me invaluable experience and skills. I am now a permanent employee, fully equipped to contribute meaningfully."

This level of commitment underscores Seacom's dedication to developing talent for long-term success rather than treating graduate programmes as temporary work placements. "Seeing all of our 2023 graduates secure permanent roles proves that the programme is delivering real value – not just for Seacom, but for the broader digital ecosystem in Africa," Mangale says.

The new cohort has started at Seacom's Johannesburg office, with an intensive onboarding process. Over the coming months, they will rotate across different teams, gaining exposure to Seacom's digital infrastructure and services operations. In a notable step towards promoting diversity and inclusion, Seacom has achieved a balanced gender representation in its programme. This commitment to gender diversity aims to foster a more inclusive and dynamic workforce.

Building for the future

Seacom envisions expanding the NextGen Digital Graduate Programme to other African regions, solidifying its position as a leader in digital skills development across the continent. As part of this vision, Seacom is expanding the programme to Kenya and Tanzania. Seacom is working with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa of Tanzania to tackle the skills shortage concern and ensure that young professionals in these areas can access valuable career opportunities.

The programme's success has also been buoyed by collaborations with top educational institutions for talent acquisition, ensuring that proficient graduates are exposed to real-world challenges and cutting-edge technology.

Seacom remains committed to evaluating and refining the NextGen Digital Graduate Programme to ensure it continues to meet the evolving demands of the tech industry. A key aspect of this programme is involving graduates in real business projects that align with Seacom's strategic objectives. These projects allow graduates to apply their skills, contribute to company initiatives, and directly impact Seacom's operations. Success is evaluated based on the quality and outcomes of these projects, considering both the graduates' contributions and the value they add to the business.

"Seacom's NextGen Digital Graduate Programme is more than a training initiative. By equipping young professionals with critical digital skills and integrating them into Seacom's operations, we are laying the foundation for a more connected and innovative continent," Mangale concludes.

As Seacom continues to grow and evolve, so will its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation. The success of the 2023 cohort is just the beginning, and the future holds exciting possibilities for the next generation of digital leaders.



