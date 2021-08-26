Adzooma unveils new platform and brand identity

Adzooma announced the relaunch of its online platform - designed to help empower SMBs and support their growth through the power of digital marketing...

Adzooma and Cambridge University research how to maximise online ad spend Latest research finds that Facebook is the most cost-effective channel on average for SMBs, Microsoft is the most responsive channel for increasing ad spend, whilst Google maintains their place as the industry leader with their high reach and...

With an intrinsic desire to help entrepreneurs propel their businesses online, Adzooma has now expanded their global platform capabilities to further assist and educate the SMB market. Under their new guise, the company aim to elevate the brand, aligned with their more expansive vision and international growth plans.Cofounders, Robert Wass and David Sharpe originally built an international platform to service SMBs and all those who use Google, Microsoft or Facebook to showcase their business or services and assist with their digital advertising needs. Now with a passion to fuel SMBs growth journey, they continue to evolve the platform on a much larger scale.Wass, director and cofounder of Adzooma commented: “Our mission and focus has always been committed to making online marketing accessible, affordable and effective for all businesses, no matter what their size.“Now, however, we have made marked improvements and additions, and are delighted to unveil our new, updated Adzooma platform. The new online hub features a central dashboard containing a bespoke, customised task checklist. Users can systematically action these tasks which enable them to activate their online marketing, enhance their brand presence and ultimately help grow their business.“We analyse trillions of data sets within our database and leverage machine learning as well as AI to build a bespoke marketing blueprint for each user based upon their company size, industry, business goals and much more.”The new Adzooma platform development means that SMBs can plan, action, automate and optimise their online marketing performance in one central place.The Adzooma dashboard now contains a user’s 'Business Score'. This business score is comprised of several sub scores which rate performance across several digital marketing channels: PPC, SEO, Web Metrics and Education. As the platform continues to evolve additional advertising channels will be integrated and new benchmark scores will be included, such as social media score, brand presence score and email score.Following Adzooma’s incredible success over the last six years and with a desire to support businesses globally, their platform development is also accompanied by a complete rebrand, overhauling the company’s website, logo, messaging and colour pallet.The rebrand is emblematic of the new direction and innovation, which is led by the company’s recent hires:Richard Gregory joins the organisation as MD and executive advisor. Gregory has over 20 years’ marketing and tech experience, as well as being a NED and growth advisor. CTO, NED and growth advisor, Timothy Ng also joins Adzooma as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).With over 15 years experience as a digital marketing leader, growth advisor and international speaker, Jennifer Hoffman is welcomed on board as chief marketing officer (CMO). Plus search marketing veteran and world-class speaker, Navah Hopkins becomes VP of Strategic Marketing, and Jenna Herman - industry-recognised brand and community development expert - joins as VP of Brand Marketing.Jennifer commented: “The new branding and platform development signifies our evolution and targeted support for SMBs. We will place a large focus on education through the Adzooma Academy and there will also be greater synergy with all aspects of our services, from personalized experiences, to product adoption and functionality.“Ultimately our aim as always, is to support small businesses on their digital journey in the best way possible.”Adzooma will leverage the power of data, insights and education to make digital marketing easily accessible, affordable and effective for all businesses. They plan to break down complicated business fundamentals into essential bite-sized opportunities for success by providing their customers with an actionable, bespoke checklist for growing their business online.