Adzooma unveils new platform and brand identity

Digital News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
  • MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Burak Akinci as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the instant messaging app Ayoba, effective 1 September.
  • Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful. By Shan Radcliffe
  • Sulungeka Faltein, software engineer team lead, Wonga Online
    #WomensMonth: Wonga's Sulungeka Faltein says there is no glass ceiling
    Thirty-three-year-old Sulungeka Faltein is the software engineer team lead at Wonga Online. She shares some of her experiences of working in the fintech space.
  • Source:
    CSG and CiTi's Women in Business programme calls for applications
    CSG announced new growth in its partnership with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi) to broaden the organisation's Women in Business programme nationwide, as part of CSG South Africa's commitment to making tech skills accessible and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE).
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Adzooma unveils new platform and brand identity

26 Aug 2021
Adzooma announced the relaunch of its online platform - designed to help empower SMBs and support their growth through the power of digital marketing...
Adzooma unveils new platform and brand identity

With an intrinsic desire to help entrepreneurs propel their businesses online, Adzooma has now expanded their global platform capabilities to further assist and educate the SMB market. Under their new guise, the company aim to elevate the brand, aligned with their more expansive vision and international growth plans.

Cofounders, Robert Wass and David Sharpe originally built an international platform to service SMBs and all those who use Google, Microsoft or Facebook to showcase their business or services and assist with their digital advertising needs. Now with a passion to fuel SMBs growth journey, they continue to evolve the platform on a much larger scale.

Making online marketing accessible for all


Wass, director and cofounder of Adzooma commented: “Our mission and focus has always been committed to making online marketing accessible, affordable and effective for all businesses, no matter what their size.

“Now, however, we have made marked improvements and additions, and are delighted to unveil our new, updated Adzooma platform. The new online hub features a central dashboard containing a bespoke, customised task checklist. Users can systematically action these tasks which enable them to activate their online marketing, enhance their brand presence and ultimately help grow their business.

“We analyse trillions of data sets within our database and leverage machine learning as well as AI to build a bespoke marketing blueprint for each user based upon their company size, industry, business goals and much more.”
Adzooma and Cambridge University research how to maximise online ad spend
Adzooma and Cambridge University research how to maximise online ad spend

Latest research finds that Facebook is the most cost-effective channel on average for SMBs, Microsoft is the most responsive channel for increasing ad spend, whilst Google maintains their place as the industry leader with their high reach and...

26 Feb 2021


The new Adzooma platform development means that SMBs can plan, action, automate and optimise their online marketing performance in one central place.

The Adzooma dashboard now contains a user’s 'Business Score'. This business score is comprised of several sub scores which rate performance across several digital marketing channels: PPC, SEO, Web Metrics and Education. As the platform continues to evolve additional advertising channels will be integrated and new benchmark scores will be included, such as social media score, brand presence score and email score.

Following Adzooma’s incredible success over the last six years and with a desire to support businesses globally, their platform development is also accompanied by a complete rebrand, overhauling the company’s website, logo, messaging and colour pallet.

A new direction


The rebrand is emblematic of the new direction and innovation, which is led by the company’s recent hires:
Richard Gregory joins the organisation as MD and executive advisor. Gregory has over 20 years’ marketing and tech experience, as well as being a NED and growth advisor. CTO, NED and growth advisor, Timothy Ng also joins Adzooma as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Adzooma unveils new platform and brand identity

With over 15 years experience as a digital marketing leader, growth advisor and international speaker, Jennifer Hoffman is welcomed on board as chief marketing officer (CMO). Plus search marketing veteran and world-class speaker, Navah Hopkins becomes VP of Strategic Marketing, and Jenna Herman - industry-recognised brand and community development expert - joins as VP of Brand Marketing.

Jennifer commented: “The new branding and platform development signifies our evolution and targeted support for SMBs. We will place a large focus on education through the Adzooma Academy and there will also be greater synergy with all aspects of our services, from personalized experiences, to product adoption and functionality.

“Ultimately our aim as always, is to support small businesses on their digital journey in the best way possible.”

Adzooma will leverage the power of data, insights and education to make digital marketing easily accessible, affordable and effective for all businesses. They plan to break down complicated business fundamentals into essential bite-sized opportunities for success by providing their customers with an actionable, bespoke checklist for growing their business online.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz