EXCLUSIVE: Conversation Lab adds more school brands to its roster

Conversation Lab continues to accelerate growth in South Africa and the UK, adding Elkanah House, Greenwood Bay College and Glenwood House to its roster.

Uyanda Manana

The agency has been a long-standing strategic partner to ADvTECH, the JSE-listed education group in SA. It has been responsible for the Group’s key brands, including Varsity College, Vega School of Branding and Design, Rosebank College, Crawford International and Trinityhouse.Each school caters for pre-primary, primary and high school and is built on a progressive approach to education that encourages independent, critical and creative thinking. The schools are located in Cape Town, Plettenberg Bay and George.Conversation Lab has been tasked with driving awareness for these schools and their offerings, as well as delivering new admission numbers; all in a highly competitive education sector heavily disrupted by Covid-19.Uyanda Manana, MD at Conversation Lab, said: “2020 was a hugely challenging year for schools up and down the country – for both parents, scholars and teachers. Our agency is passionate about education and we are thrilled to add these exciting and niche independent school brands to our stable. The pace of change in the sector is hugely exciting and we love being at the forefront of this with the ADvTECH Group.”Adam O’Hara, ADvTECH Group digital marketing manager, added: “We get a lot of agencies knocking on our door promising us many things and often not delivering. With Conversation Lab we have found a partner that is completely accountable and keeps delivering across a range of brands and capabilities, day in and day out. It was a fairly easy decision to award the agency more of our school brands as we continue to grow and move forward together.”