A Valiant digital transformation

2021 may have started off rocking for some, but for Valiant (previously known as Brandtruth) this year is just getting started as they pave the way with their new extended set of digital services, which they launched during their rebranding at the close of 2020, which includes: Valiant Connect, Valiant Performance and Valiant Production.

The Valiant partners: Zubeida Goolam (CCO), Wayne Flemming (CEO) and Sbosh Mbuzwana (COO)

Consulting on digital-first strategic programmes



Bespoke experience design, digital activations and development



Pure play digital marketing for all creative campaigns, concepts and content



Collaboration on integrated marketing communications, to get a message delivered effectively beyond the pixel



Digital brand design where digital identities are made



Bespoke digital content production including video, photography, audio and VR



Paid media to help small to medium clients connect with their audiences at the right time and on the right platform

As a proudly 51% Black female-owned digital-first agency, the partners have reshaped the newly named company with an even deeper layer of services, to help their clients across Africa grow and to deliver business results that matter.The agency was formed five years ago by three long-time friends with very different backgrounds but with a shared single vision, to help brands digitally stand out from the crowd. Zubeida Goolam, who is umZulu with a Muslim upbringing from the Midlands, Sibongile Mbuzwana, umXhosa from the Cape, and Wayne Flemming, who is Afrikaans from the Free State.Goolam, Valiant chief creative officer, comments: “Valiant Connect is our data driven service that merges various data sources in order to formulate unique consumer insights to strengthen the thinking behind our work. While Valiant Production is our quick turn-around studio for the production of content ranging from animation to rolling out mixed assets across different platforms. And Valiant Performance delivers media buying and media strategy services, which allow us to deliver results beyond the industry benchmarks.”The agency's client portfolio includes a four-year working relationship with FNB, Multichoice (DStv and SuperSport), KWV Brandy, RMB Private Bank and eBucks. Over recent months, the agency is proud to have added Wesbank, Altron, Transaction Capital and Wild Africa Cream.“We’re always learning, growing and evolving - it’s about forward momentum and harnessing the opportunities in the marketplace. The need for reinvention highlights our desire as an agency to consistently push our offering to meet our client’s changing needs, and making sure we achieve consistency in our delivery,” adds Mbuzwana, Valiant chief operations officer.“We love to collaborate, including working with other agencies, partnering with specialists, and co-creating new products with our clients. We actively partner with the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Spotify, TikTok and Verizon – driving innovation, workshopping co-creative executions and exploring Beta product opportunities on behalf of our clients. We’re a challenger. We show up, not to compete with others, but to deliver results.” finishes Flemming, Valiant CEO.The agency offers a full range of digital-first services that deliver on business-to-business, business-to-consumer and internal communications requirements. The services include: