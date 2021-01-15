Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Cellular client case study shows store visits up by 71%

15 Jan 2021
Issued by: Location Bank
Our expertise dramatically boosted physical store visits for our cellular sector client
A national cellular company with 282 physical store locations signed up for Location Bank’s help. We got to work, boosting this brand’s digital footprint for a stellar ROI.





Incredible results with Location Bank

We achieved spectacular results for this brand, documenting an amazing 71% increase in store visits as a result of our work.

That’s just one of many big wins we secured for this client, and for hundreds more in every sector over the past decade. Click below for the full case study.

The only question that remains is: Why aren’t you investing in Location Bank to see returns like these for your brand?


Case study: View or download


Contact our Location Experts


Location Bank
Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Related

Location BankHow to leverage online locations for real-world returns4 Dec 2020
Location BankOur Google partnership gets your business noticed online13 Nov 2020
Location BankWant to outrank your competitors in search results?4 Nov 2020
Location BankConvert passive shoppers into active buyers31 Aug 2020
Location BankCould these two local SEO errors be losing you money?29 Jul 2020
Vicinity MediaAdd trust to your ad22 Jul 2020
Location BankLocation Bank releases industry leading insights and ROI dashboard21 May 2020
Location BankWhat Google's year in search tells us about South African search behaviour31 Jan 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz