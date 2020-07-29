Could these two local SEO errors be losing you money?

Shoppers today are increasingly tech-savvy. In fact, 84% of shoppers are researching products and services online before buying offline. If your brand isn't in the results when a customer searches for something you offer, you're losing out on a sale and the chance to connect with a customer. Time to address this...

The problem?The solution? The newplug-in by Location Bank. It generates an accurate and fully customisable Store Locator inusing data that's mirrored across all digital mapping platforms. This way, businesses can maximise their store traffic in the physical world by connecting with customers in the digital world. The result? Athat sees yourAutomated and effortless!explains that business websites often trip up on two SEO strategy points: synced information and data poverty. But, she adds, these are easy issues to solve using the Location Bank Store Locator solution.The Store Locator information on your websitethe data shown on Google My Business and other key online mapping platforms. If it doesn’t, your credibility takes a knock, which negatively affects your online search rankings.Problem is, there are so many mapping websites and apps to cover; some are open platforms but most are 'walled gardens' that can't be accessed. The only answer is to use aThat's exactly what the Location Bank solution is. With the Location Bank solution, your Store Locator data goes through a four-tier cleansing process for accuracy, then it's mirrored perfectly on all other digital platforms. All the data comes from a single point of truth – the Location Bank database.Best of breed store locators offer more than the shop address and opening times. Our solution will tag images, add business descriptions, customer reviews and more for you – adding this incredible data to yourWith the Store Locator installed, you also have full customisation of layouts and control over the data you want to show. Using Location Bank's Store Locator solution, those old SEO challenges vanish. What you're left with is peace of mind and better brand awareness. Isn't it time you sorted your SEO?