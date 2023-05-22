Zareef Minty announced as CEO of Afribiz Media

Zareef Minty's appointment as the CEO of Afribiz Media, a billion-rand company, marks a significant milestone in the African media industry. As a recognised Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list maker, Minty brings a youthful and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit along with a wealth of experience in the media and marketing sector. At just 29 years old, Minty has already established a remarkable reputation in the business world.

Minty's vision for Afribiz Media is to create a world-class media conglomerate that will redefine the global perception of Africa. His ultimate goal is to transform Afribiz Media into the best media company in the world. Through Minty's leadership, the company aims to reshape the narrative surrounding Africa on a global scale.

"With Afribiz Media, imagine an extraordinary media conglomerate that not only thrives but also changes the global narrative about Africa. Envision a conglomerate led by young individuals, ultimately becoming Africa's first unicorn company. The time for imagination is over; allow me to introduce you to Afribiz Media," expresses Minty.

One of the key strategies Minty plans to implement is disrupting the marketing and public relations space by offering unparalleled services to clients. Afribiz Media will provide a comprehensive range of media services, including social media management, PR, marketing, branding, features, SEO, and more. By delivering world-class services, Minty aims to revolutionize the industry and set new standards for excellence.

Notably, Afribiz Media has already garnered endorsements from renowned global leaders and icons such as Akon and Jordan Belfort, famous for the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. These endorsements serve as a testament to the exceptional quality of services Afribiz Media intends to provide.

Furthermore, Afribiz Media has unveiled its ambitious Afribiz Media Plan 2030, outlining its expansion strategy to operate in every country in Africa and the Middle East within the next seven years. This bold move showcases Minty's confidence in the company's capabilities and highlights his determination to achieve remarkable success.

"We take pride in announcing the Afribiz Media Plan 2030, whereby we will establish offices in multiple countries across Africa and the Middle East within the next seven years," states Minty proudly.

In conclusion, Zareef Minty's appointment as the CEO of Afribiz Media brings positive prospects for the African media industry. With his visionary outlook and strong leadership skills, Minty is well-equipped to lead the company to new heights and establish it as a major player in the global media landscape.