Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMDentsuDMASAStoneMscsportsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDARogerwilcoUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioMotsepe AdvertisingFCB AfricaJNPROLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Eyewitness News YouTube channel reaches 500K subscribers

22 May 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Eyewitness News (EWN), the leading source of news and information, is proud to announce that its YouTube channel has reached a significant milestone of 500,000 subscribers. This achievement is a testament to EWN's credibility and reliability as a trusted platform for news. As a result, EWN has solidified its position as a fully omni-channel platform, delivering news through various mediums to cater to a diverse audience.
Eyewitness News YouTube channel reaches 500K subscribers

EWN's platform expansion includes four radio stations, an interactive website, multimedia, and TV news bulletins available in both English and isiZulu. This comprehensive approach ensures that EWN's news and content reaches a wider range of audiences, empowering them with valuable information, insights and analysis.

Recently, EWN has undergone a brand refresh, featuring a new logo with a blue colour scheme. Editor-in-chief Sbu Ngalwa shares his sentiments that the change represents a new era for EWN, symbolising credibility and truthfulness—the core values that EWN upholds. The subscription rate is on an upward trajectory as audiences interact with cutting edge content that incapsulates the mind and is appealing from a visual as well as audio perspective.

In an era where news and information can be fleeting, EWN remains committed to going above and beyond in uncovering the truth and providing meaningful analysis. More importantly, the journalism that EWN produces continues to assist our audiences to make decisions about their lives. This commitment is vital in combating the prevalence of fake news and superficial analysis that often obscures the truth.

EWN's brand refresh encompasses more than just visual changes. It represents a strategic effort to evolve and future-proof the platform in a media landscape that demands reputable journalism and media accountability. EWN will continue to enhance its digital content offerings, leverage the skills of its visual talent, and complement its radio presence, while ensuring that it remains at the forefront of delivering high-quality news and information.

“As Eyewitness News celebrates this significant milestone, our team extends its gratitude to the 500,000 subscribers who have placed their trust in the platform. EWN remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of journalism, delivering accurate and reliable news to its audience,” said Ngalwa.

For more information about Eyewitness News and to stay updated with the latest news and content, please visit the official EWN website and subscribe to the EWN YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@EyewitnessNewsZA.

About Eyewitness News (EWN)

Eyewitness News (EWN) is a leading news and information platform that provides comprehensive coverage across multiple channels, including radio, digital, and multimedia. With a commitment to credible journalism and meaningful analysis, EWN strives to empower its audience with accurate and reliable news. For more information, visit https://ewn.co.za/ or subscribe to the EWN YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@EyewitnessNewsZA.

NextOptions
Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Eyewitness News, Sbu Ngalwa

Related

Primedia's EWN re-freshes as a fully omni-channel platform
Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia's EWN re-freshes as a fully omni-channel platform3 Apr 2023
Source:
Sanef announces science journalism internship programme30 Nov 2022
Source:
Sanef and PMI announce digital course for up and coming journalists16 Nov 2022
Image supplied. The 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) Awards for the Gauteng Region winners
All the 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards for the Gauteng Region31 Oct 2022
Source: © The Citizen The hounding of a state witness by three media houses has led to the baning of the live broadcasting of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Journalists' behaviour leads to broadcast ban of Senzo Meyiwa murder trial14 Sep 2022
Source:
Sanef mourns death of Alex FM's Joshua Mbatha18 Jul 2022
Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh receiving the Story of the Year for Digital Vibes
Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards set benchmark for excellence1 Jul 2022
Supplied. Anthony Heard (centre), gives the thumbs up on receiving his Lifetime Achiever Award from (left) Sanef chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa and (right) Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile
Investigative journalism is a necessity28 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz