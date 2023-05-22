Eyewitness News YouTube channel reaches 500K subscribers

Eyewitness News (EWN), the leading source of news and information, is proud to announce that its YouTube channel has reached a significant milestone of 500,000 subscribers. This achievement is a testament to EWN's credibility and reliability as a trusted platform for news. As a result, EWN has solidified its position as a fully omni-channel platform, delivering news through various mediums to cater to a diverse audience.

EWN's platform expansion includes four radio stations, an interactive website, multimedia, and TV news bulletins available in both English and isiZulu. This comprehensive approach ensures that EWN's news and content reaches a wider range of audiences, empowering them with valuable information, insights and analysis.

Recently, EWN has undergone a brand refresh, featuring a new logo with a blue colour scheme. Editor-in-chief Sbu Ngalwa shares his sentiments that the change represents a new era for EWN, symbolising credibility and truthfulness—the core values that EWN upholds. The subscription rate is on an upward trajectory as audiences interact with cutting edge content that incapsulates the mind and is appealing from a visual as well as audio perspective.

In an era where news and information can be fleeting, EWN remains committed to going above and beyond in uncovering the truth and providing meaningful analysis. More importantly, the journalism that EWN produces continues to assist our audiences to make decisions about their lives. This commitment is vital in combating the prevalence of fake news and superficial analysis that often obscures the truth.

EWN's brand refresh encompasses more than just visual changes. It represents a strategic effort to evolve and future-proof the platform in a media landscape that demands reputable journalism and media accountability. EWN will continue to enhance its digital content offerings, leverage the skills of its visual talent, and complement its radio presence, while ensuring that it remains at the forefront of delivering high-quality news and information.

“As Eyewitness News celebrates this significant milestone, our team extends its gratitude to the 500,000 subscribers who have placed their trust in the platform. EWN remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of journalism, delivering accurate and reliable news to its audience,” said Ngalwa.

For more information about Eyewitness News and to stay updated with the latest news and content, please visit the official EWN website and subscribe to the EWN YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@EyewitnessNewsZA.

About Eyewitness News (EWN)

Eyewitness News (EWN) is a leading news and information platform that provides comprehensive coverage across multiple channels, including radio, digital, and multimedia. With a commitment to credible journalism and meaningful analysis, EWN strives to empower its audience with accurate and reliable news. For more information, visit https://ewn.co.za/ or subscribe to the EWN YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@EyewitnessNewsZA.